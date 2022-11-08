BRATTLEBORO — If no agreement is reached between local school bus drivers and Beacon Mobility by Dec. 1, Windham Southeast Supervisory Union will need to find another way to get students to the schools in its district.
"We've been in negotiations since spring," said Curtis Clough, president of Teamsters Local 597. "But because F. M. Kuzmeskus was purchased by Beacon, that definitely threw a wrench in negotiations."
The Reformer has reached out to both Beacon and the school district.
"What we're looking for is continued access for all the members to union health care, and we're also looking for at least a three year contract so that it will lap over the next revenue contract cycle with the school district," said Clough. "And we're looking for some contributions to their retirement funds."
Beacon, with buses still labeled F. M. Kuzmeskus, provides service to students in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Vernon, Putney and Guilford.
The average salary for bus drivers is $21.65, with an entry level wage of $17.66.
There are 37 bus drivers and bus monitors, who get $14.20 an hour, that work for the local bus company. Because it's a closed shop, all drivers and monitors are union members.
The vote, which was held Tuesday morning, was 34 in favor of a Dec. 1 strike and one opposed.
"We're also looking for competitive wages," said Clough. "Across the river [in New Hampshire], a tenured driver is making $24 an hour."
Deb Crossman, of Dummerston, has been driving a school bus for more than two decades.
She said she gets about 25 hours of work a week during the school year.
She said, over the years, the drivers really get to know the students.
"They become yours. You look in their faces and you know if it's a good day or a bad day," said Crossman.
She also said being a bus driver is a great job for a single parent because it offers them flexibility.
"They can bring their children with them and be able to make the mortgage, rent or car payments and food," she said.
Ron Forbes, of Guilford, who's been driving a school bus for five years, said he knows all of the students on his bus and many of their parents.
"We're making sure their kids get to and from school safely," he said. "We deserve to get paid what everybody else gets paid."
Kelly Wunsch, of Vernon, has been driving for 20 years and is the union rep in Brattleboro.
"We're driving tomorrow's future," she said. "Those children getting on our buses are our children and we love them. But we also want to make sure that we're safe and that we are being paid well for this."
Clough said parents should reach out to the school district or their school board members and ask them to support the drivers in the contract negotiations.
None of the bus drivers or monitors want to go on strike, so they hope a deal is reached before Dec. 1.
"I have faith in our union," said Regina Meckle, of Dummerston. "I have faith that whatever happens, we as a team are going to back each other up and hope for the best."