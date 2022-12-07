VERNON — Multiple people were evaluated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Newton Road Wednesday afternoon. The bus was taking children home at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many students were on board during the time of the crash. Two ambulances were called to the scene to evaluate people for injuries.
Newton Road was closed at Route 142 to allow Vermont State Police to investigate the crash. Railroad traffic was suspended for a short period of time as crews evaluated the scene.