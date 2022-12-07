Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

VERNON — Multiple people were evaluated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Newton Road Wednesday afternoon. The bus was taking children home at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many students were on board during the time of the crash. Two ambulances were called to the scene to evaluate people for injuries.

Newton Road was closed at Route 142 to allow Vermont State Police to investigate the crash. Railroad traffic was suspended for a short period of time as crews evaluated the scene.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.