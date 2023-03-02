BRATTLEBORO — School climate surveys are showing incremental improvements in the Windham Southeast School District, according to a review of the results by officials.
Changes happen slowly, states a presentation from Paul Smith, curriculum coordinator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
"We clearly have work to do with respect to student engagement and sense of belonging," he said. "We need to continue doing the work we are doing in responding to climate survey results."
Results shared at the WSESD School Board meeting Tuesday were from surveys conducted in the fall, Superintendent Mark Speno said. Dr. Christopher Overtree, a psychologist, was hired as a consultant to help with the process last year.
Overtree said he's worked with schools across the U.S., primarily in the region, including many in Massachusetts.
"It's a pleasure to see what's happening on the ground and walk through the halls with the amazing people in this district," he said.
Surveys from Panorama Education are used for the effort. Overtree called the tool "well known and reliable" as it assesses school climate based on youth expertise and data.
"What is exciting about this district is a lot of best practices were already in process when I arrived," he said, noting how the act of asking people what they think about their school or job helps to make them feel empowered. "Your district has done that for years."
Overtree said the survey process uses data "to develop strategies that create tipping points and promote positive changes." He commended the existence of student leadership groups in the schools and stressed the importance of showing mutual respect as worrying trends persist in labor and staff turnover in schools around the country.
Student climate surveys focused on two groups in grades 3 to 12. Smith shared highs and lows from the results.
About 38 percent of students in grades 3 to 5 indicated the behavior of other students helps their learning. About 26 percent of students in grades 6 to 12 said the same.
About 76 percent in the younger group and about 56 percent in the older group answered favorably when asked how often their teachers seem to be excited to be teaching in their classes.
About 54 percent of the younger group answered favorably when asked how much respect students at their school show them. About 36 percent of the older group answered favorably when asked how much they matter to others at their school.
About 76 percent of the younger group answered favorably when asked how much support adults at their schools give them. About 56 percent of the older group answered favorably about how much they feel like they belong at their schools.
Both groups had low scores when asked, "Are kids at my school kind to each other?" About 45 percent of the younger group answered favorably, compared to 26 percent in the older group.
High scores came in for both groups when asked, "How concerned would your teacher be if you walked into a class upset?" About 96 percent of the younger group answered favorably, compared to about 89 percent with the older group.
When the data is broken down by race and ethnicity, Smith said the schools are seeing "relatively similar patterns" across the board — with the biggest variation likely involving sense of belonging.
"We could look at contributing causes and address them," he said.
Schools are making progress, said Overtree, who's not expecting to see major changes from survey to survey. Another one is being conducted in the spring. Speno anticipates the results will be discussed at a Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board meeting in June.
Overtree said the idea is to address negative trends before they become bigger. He noted the use of a multi-tiered system of supports and schoolwide strategies in all of the district's schools.
Brattleboro Union High School is "capitalizing on the importance of student voice," Overtree said. Students are being asked to share their thoughts on school climate to make improvements.