Brattleboro Union High School’s staff band “The Rolling Bones” play for the 11th and 12th graders returning for their first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

WINDHAM COUNTY — Children in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union head back to classrooms — both inside and outdoors — on the first day of school on Wednesday.