Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 7:27 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Brattleboro Union High School’s staff band “The Rolling Bones” play for the 11th and 12th graders returning for their first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
WINDHAM COUNTY — Children in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union head back to classrooms — both inside and outdoors — on the first day of school on Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.