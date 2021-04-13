WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School board member Jason Terry apologized Monday night for his verbal outburst last month at the school principal, saying he was just trying to protect his son.
“I would like to apologize for my behavior,” he said. “My passion got the best of me.”
“On March 23rd I was involved in a shouting match at Bellows Falls Union High School with Principal (Christopher) Hodsden and I own that. I found out recently that there were people at the high school who felt uncomfortable by that confrontation, and to anyone who feels this way you have my unequivocal apology. This will never happen again,” Terry said.
The incident between Terry and Hodsden concerned COVID-19 protocol discipline imposed on Terry’s son, who had traveled to Keene, N.H., for a basketball try-out with other BFUHS students. When they returned to school, they were told they violated the state COVID-19 travel restrictions of going only five miles from the Vermont border, and as a result, would have to go into quarantine. Because of the quarantine, Terry’s son missed the SATs, the college admission tests.
“I look forward to using this information I learned to better help support the school,” said Terry, who has three children at the school. He said his family supported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The status of the “no trespass” order that Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Christopher Pratt issued last Thursday was not discussed. Terry said Tuesday afternoon that the “no trespass” order against him, which prohibited him from the grounds and activities of the high school, had been lifted.
“I’m thankful,” he said.
Pratt did not return a request for clarification.
Close to 100 people watched the regular monthly meeting of the union high school board via Zoom, many of them teachers and staff at the high school, as well as some parents. Terry made a brief statement and apologized.
Shortly afterward members of the community weighed in, with one Westminster parent, Ian Sbardellati, demanding that Terry resign from both the BFUHS board and the Rockingham School Board. If the school board doesn’t take a strong strand against Terry’s actions, said Sbardellati, a former Westminster School Board member, it will be viewed that the school board condones his behavior. School directors have to “set the standard for behavior,” he said.
Sbardellati’s wife, BFUHS guidance counselor Andrea Carlson, said she supported the “no trespass” order against Terry, and she said she and others were concerned “is this going to happen again?” She said she did witness Terry’s “verbal tirade.”
One of Jason Terry’s adult sons, Christian Terry, spoke in defense of his father, and said his father was upset about “a jealous player tampering with my brother’s vehicle,” and that the school administration did nothing about it.
Part-time BFUHS nurse Rebecca Stockwell, who last week demanded that Terry resign during a Rockingham School Board meeting, said she stood by her request that Terry resign. She also said that an earlier email Terry sent to district nurses was “harassing,” but not “threatening.”
It was only after a lengthy closed-door session about hiring the new BFUHS principal and teacher negotiations that school directors spoke about the controversy and criticized the handling of the Terry dispute, and the fact that the school’s “dirty laundry” was aired so publicly in the press.
School Director Brenda Farkas of Rockingham, who said she rarely speaks during board meetings, condemned Terry’s action but stopped short of asking him to step down.
Farkas said everyone — including school directors — should be “slow to speak, slow to anger.”
She condemned what she called “public shaming and disgrace” of the situation, and said the school district had to do a better job of dealing with conflict.
While she admitted that Terry “can be pretty aggressive,” she said she wouldn’t vote for him to resign or a move to remove him.
School Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said that Terry had “summoned his inner hockey dad” and that in the future Terry “needs to watch his language.”
But he also condemned the “public shaming” that became part of the controversy.
School Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham said it was time for everyone to “act like adults.”
People “should not come out to stone school directors,” Wright said. “Crap happens.”
Wright said she was unhappy that a school employee had taken her complaints to the public comment period of a Rockingham School Board meeting, rather than pursue the route outlined by an employee policy. Earlier in the meeting, she challenged school employees’ rights to speak during the public comment period of the meeting, but Pratt said many people wore many hats — those of employee, parent and community member.
Speaking last, Chairwoman Molly Banik said the controversy had preoccupied the school board and administration for two weeks, and she also criticized the airing of “dirty laundry,” and called it a “circus.”
“I don’t appreciate that,” Banik said. “We have to respect each other.”
She said she had written her letter of resignation three times.
“I don’t want to be on the front page of the Brattleboro Reformer,” she said.
