BELLOWS FALLS — What should be at the now-vacant lot at 66 Atkinson Street?
The Rockingham School Board and officials at Central Elementary School have some ideas for its future use, and a community garden is one of them.
The lot is owned by the town of Rockingham. The town and the village of Bellows Falls spent a total $85,000 to have the old Meeting Waters YMCA building demolished and the site cleaned up. The village of Bellows Falls had paid about $18,000 during its fight to get the building secured so that it didn't pose an immediate threat to people passing by, especially students from the nearby Central Elementary School.
The building, which had fallen into serious disrepair, was demolished in December, and the site leveled. It was built in 1835 as a Methodist Church, converted to a grange hall and more recently used by the YMCA.
The topic of the site's future use will be discussed Tuesday night during a tri-board meeting of the Rockingham Select Board and the village trustees from both Bellows Falls and Saxtons River.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said last week there have been a variety of suggestions made for the use of the lot. The Rockingham Select Board has expressed a preference for a tax-paying use.
"The town would like to see that money returned," Pickup told the Bellows Falls trustees last week. "Does it make sense for non-profit use?"
Last week, Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said the town is considering a proposal for senior housing for the lot, but Pickup said that was just one of many general suggestions that came up during a discussion of using federal COVID stimulus funds.
The lot, which is located at the corner of Atkinson Street and School Street Extension, was described as "a difficult lot" because of zoning restrictions, such as setback requirements.
But the Rockingham School Board thinks the lot would be great for green space, in particular gardens for the students to learn about growing their own food.
Central Elementary School Principal Kerry Kennedy said there is interest at the school to establish a community garden. "It's a lovely garden space," she said, and would allow the school to expand some of its nutrition programs.
Rockingham School Director Bill Morse said that any effort connecting children to how their food is grown would be very valuable. He said the benefits would be "immeasurable," and teach students more about self-sufficiency.
Kennedy said that since the old Methodist Meeting House had been demolished, people can see Central Elementary more clearly, and some people realize for the first time there's an elementary school there.
"We were hidden, it's nice to have the visibility," she said.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe, who is also a Bellows Falls village trustee, said that select board members "are anxious to sell" the lot, but he said the fate of the 66 Atkinson Street is only one issue on a long agenda Tuesday evening.
The Tuesday tri-board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater in the Town Hall. There is a Zoom link as well.