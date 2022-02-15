MONTPELIER — The state Agency of Education is recommending that schools with 80 percent or more of students vaccinated against COVID-19 may remove their mask mandates as of Feb. 28.
That decision will be up to schools and to individuals, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of Education Daniel French said Tuesday during the administration’s weekly news briefing. Scott called for kindness and understanding for those who choose to continue wearing masks in school.
“Our kids need to get back to normal. They've been through a lot,” Scott said, explaining that the constant masking has contributed to students’ anxieties, and made learning and socializing difficult. “We would not be making this change if it was not the right thing to do.”
While the guidance only applies to schools with more than 80 percent of students vaccinated, Scott said communities should know “this is only a first step. ... In the near future, if all goes according to plan, we we look forward to lifting [the mandate] altogether.”
Scott and French said Vermont is not progressing with eliminating mandates as quickly as its neighboring states, which experienced the omicron surge of the pandemic earlier.
Massachusetts is lifting its school mask mandate Feb. 28; Connecticut lawmakers recently voted to continue its mandate through Feb. 28; and Rhode Island will lift its school mandate March 4. New Hampshire left the decision up to local school districts all along.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul removed a mandate for public indoor spaces earlier this month, but left it in place for schools. In Massachusetts, the state Health Department issued eased indoor mask rules for vaxxed and healthy residents and visitors.
Scott and French both stressed they want the change to be “measured and deliberate,” and provide room for families, students and educators to adjust.
French noted that the Agency of Education had recommended at the start of the 2021-22 school year that schools with more than 80 percent student vaccinations could lift mask requirements. That guidance was originally to take effect in the first few weeks of school, but was postponed.
“Now that we have achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, we are increasingly confident maps can be removed altogether,” French said. “So, we prefer to make incremental steps towards that goal as we have done throughout the entire pandemic.”
He also asked that schools that have more restrictive masking requirements in place should consider lifting them.
Locally, public and independent schools are considering their options amid the new guidance.
Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester will take advantage of the change and make masks optional after winter break, Headmaster Mark Tashjian said.
"Our student body is 83 percent vaccinated, and our faculty and staff are at 98 percent. As such, with this latest guidance, we will move to masks optional after the upcoming February break," he said.
"One of our core values is respect for individual differences. Some will continue to wear masks while others will choose not to. I am counting on everyone to respect these individual choices," Tashjian said.
“We have been monitoring our vaccination numbers, and I will update them in the next few days,” Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Superintendent Randi Lowe said. “I am meeting with our principals tomorrow, and we will discuss our plans moving forward. At this point, I don't have much to offer, but expect to by Thursday.”
The BRSU includes the Taconic and Green Regional School District and Mettawee Community School.
Long Trail School in Dorset was planning a meeting Wednesday to discuss its options, interim Head of School Charles Scranton said.
The Agency of Education also will be providing students with antigen tests they can take twice, 24 hours apart, in the days before returning to school after the winter vacation. Testing is voluntary and not required to return to school.
Vermont NEA president Don Tinney said the teachers union and its members continue to follow the advice and guidance of doctors, public health experts and school nurses, as society makes the transition from pandemic to endemic.
“We need to encourage all eligible Vermonters to be vaccinated and boosted,” Tinney said. “In addition to the multiple-layered approach to mitigating the virus, we must continue to focus on the social and emotional well-being of students and school personnel.”
DECLINE IN CASES
Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak said new COVID cases are on the decline across the state and the region. Vermont is averaging 304 cases over the last seven days, and its seven-day average is down by 23 percent over the past seven days and 55 percent in the past two weeks, Pieciak said.
During the weekly address, Scott and state Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio also highlighted a number of tax-cut initiatives offered in Scott’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal. They include a hike in the state earned-income tax credit, increases in the allowable deduction for Social Security benefits and school loan interest, tax credits for nurses, nurse educators and child care workers, and the elimination of taxes on military pensions.
Scott also said he does not agree with legislation passed by the state Senate that would allow 16-and 17-year-olds to vote in general elections in Brattleboro. Such a change should be made statewide, if at all, he said.