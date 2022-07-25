BRATTLEBORO — It’s still not known if Principal Steve Perrin will return from an unexplained leave of absence or if someone will take his place at Brattleboro Union High School.

“That’s a good question,” Superintendent Mark Speno said when asked about the situation by two parents at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting last week. “I would think that we need some clarity on that by the middle of August for sure.”

If a new hire is needed, Speno expects to bring a recommendation to the School Board. The other scenario “would be collaborative with the board,” Speno said.

In April, the community learned Perrin was on a leave of absence. On Monday, Perrin told the Reformer he’s unable to comment on the matter.

“I really can’t discuss the leave of absence until there is information that is shared,” Speno said at the meeting, declining to answer where the information will come from. “I don’t think I can really answer that question right now based on where things stand.”

Speno spoke after Lisa Ford and Melany Kahn, parents of BUHS students, criticized the lack of an update on the situation.

“I just want to acknowledge that there’s a huge leadership gap at the high school, that we’re moving into August without any confirmation of a principal, and that we have an assistant principal who started July 1 and another assistant principal on staff,” said Ford, who is chairwoman of the BUHS Leadership Council.

Board Chairwoman Kelly Young recognized there are “unknowns.”

Speno noted BUHS has two assistant principals and a dean of students. Currently, there isn’t a plan for an acting principal.

Speno confirmed Perrin is on paid leave and estimated the principal makes about $120,000 a year.

“So this has been going on five months and there, as far as I know, is no public information about it,” Kahn said. “Those of us who have kids in the high school have no idea if we’re going to have a principal in the fall or not. It’s not clear who’s in charge because the board can’t say. I guess the curiosity is what the community is supposed to do with that lack of information as we send our kids off to high school in the fall and are paying a principal who’s not actually there.”

Board member Shaun Murphy said he has no knowledge of the situation.

“I am totally as uninformed as you are,” Murphy told Ford and Kahn. “It seems like somebody must know but it’s not me.”

Ford asked if a small group of board members or human resources might be involved. Board Vice Chairperson David Schoales said the matter is confidential and the board can’t talk about it.

“It’s happening in other places that we are not at liberty to talk about,” Schoales said. “We can’t satisfy your need. We’ve been saying the same things for months, ‘When are we going to hear something?’ We hear this. This isn’t the first time people have said, ‘What’s going on with the principal?’ But we don’t have that information. It has to unfold in the way it’s going to unfold and we don’t have any control over it. And when it’s done, you’ll hear something just like we will and everyone else.”

Kahn said she doesn’t believe Schoales.

“I find that completely implausible,” Kahn said.

Murphy said that in many WSESD and Windham Southeast Supervisory Union documents, “the word ‘transparency’ has been used ad infinitum. And I would just like to say, don’t use that word anymore. It is not transparent.”

Young told Murphy he should know there are things the board can’t publicly share.

During the discussion, exchanges became tense at times.

“Why can’t this just be a conversation?” Kahn said.

Young said the board doesn’t have “an interest in hiding information. We have a responsibility to do certain things and provide certain information to the public, and certain information we can’t provide to the public.”