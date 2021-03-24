BRATTLEBORO — The school resource officer program at Brattleboro Union High School will be suspended next school year as it is evaluated ahead of budget season, after activists and other groups called for its end.

“Brattleboro Union High School has four Core Values that we use to inform decisions and shape our goals as a school community. These Core Values are Respect, Relevance, Responsibility and Community,” Principal Steve Perrin said in a letter sent to the school community Friday. “As we have listened carefully to the criticisms regarding the use of a School Resource Officer at BUHS, we have paused to consider these concerns through the lens of Community and Respect.”

The Windham County Sheriff’s Office ran the SRO program at the high school for 16 years. The program is meant to “ensure access to education and safety to all students, staff, and faculty at the school, which I believe we have done,” Sheriff Mark Anderson said in a statement.

At the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting last week, Superintendent Andy Skarzynski outlined a process to evaluate the program with the school’s Leadership Council, which includes staff, parents, students and community members. On Friday, Perrin announced a facilitator will be hired to assist in the review.

“My office looks forward to the process that Superintendent Skarzynski set forth using an impartial outside facilitator to objectively examine the school resource officer program,” Anderson said. “I believe the community needs to have a detailed conversation with all school stakeholders to examine the program supported by our local data.”

Anderson disagrees with the decision to suspend the program, calling it “hasty” and one that “doesn’t contemplate all aspects of the program and the effects that an unplanned removal will have.”

“It pains me to hear the lived experiences members of our community have had with law enforcement,” he said. “It is my hope that the school’s process can help illuminate these experiences. However, it is also vital to consider the needs of the entire school community regarding student safety and access to their education.”

In an interview, Anderson said he’s happy to support the review process. He’s aware of national and statewide conversations about whether SRO programs are harmful, but feels the local one is unique because alternative justice methods are its primary activity.

“We think that our data support that this is accommodating the needs and concerns of the school community, and that prioritizing students accessing education as one of the primary initiatives has been part of the success and reasons we support implementation of our program,” he said.

Concerns about SRO programs appeared in a community safety report commissioned by the town of Brattleboro last year. A review process included listening sessions and surveys to gather input on local systems.

Activists in Youth 4 Change, a group associated with the Root Social Justice Center in Brattleboro, proposed removing the program and reallocating the funds to invest in mental health services, more trauma-informed training for teachers, and improving the school’s existing restorative justice program. The effort is supported by the Vermont American Civil Liberties Union and the Windham County Vermont Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“Quite frankly my concern is not to undermine any of the people with lived experience or the people from the NAACP or ACLU saying on a national basis these programs hurt people,” Anderson said. “That resonates deeply with me, but we’re glossing over the fact that the school’s safety plan relies on the SRO. Those are well thought out, well rehearsed concepts. So to say, ‘Let’s roll all this back,’ the school’s going to have a lot of work on its hands to unravel.”

In Anderson’s view, “multidisciplinary teams” serve the population better. He said the SRO has been known to share information about potential danger within the school community, then the school can take action to help students in a way that allows them to still get their education.

“What’s in it for us?” he said. “We know people with a higher degree of education are less likely to commit crimes.”

His office was asked to provide data for the review including information about times the SRO was involved in a case leading to law enforcement interactions, human services assistance and restorative justice or diversion programs. Anderson said an incident the SRO was asked to look at the data for several years ago resulted in the school changing the way its locker rooms were arranged in order to prevent theft.

The SRO contract lasts for the school year and includes more than 1,400 hours of service. Anderson recalled the contract being amended at one time to three days a week instead of five but it being switched back after other incidents in Vermont prompted concerns about school safety.

Perrin’s letter notes all the services provided by the SRO and recognizes that having an armed officer on campus can be difficult for some students.

“One of the goals of our review will be to examine how we can balance these two important community needs,” he wrote. “That is not a process that can be completed in a short time.”

In an interview, Perrin said the program will remain in place for the rest of this school year because logistics need to be considered. He anticipates the safety plan will be rewritten prior to next school year with input from the town’s police and fire departments.

“Obviously our goal is to keep things as safe as we can,” he said. “We’re going to have to think about staffing because we’re going to have to make up for those gaps in coverage and service.”

With the review process still being ironed out, Perrin envisions a trained facilitator working with the Leadership Council, Council Chairman Ricky Davidson, parents and students to ensure all stakeholders are heard.

In the meantime, Perrin said he believes the SRO will continue to do “a fantastic job.”

“The SRO works well with students and families who are mistrustful of law enforcement,” he said. “He’s done a really, really great job of making connections with kids. It’s going to be really tough replacing what he does.”

Perrin said the program is aimed at offering support to students, and keeping them in school and attending classes. He commended the way the SRO coordinates with the State’s Attorney’s Office and other agencies to determine the “best path forward.”

Skarzynski told the Reformer he is “looking forward to starting the process of conducting a conversation about not only the role of the SRO at BUHS but engaging in a broader discussion on how we purposefully cultivate relationships with our community partners, who in this case, are our local law enforcement officers.”

“In order to engage in this work, it was vital that we create the space where multiple voices can be heard,” he said, anticipating the work will require time and patience. “I am hoping that by suspending the use of the SRO for the 2021-2022 school year as well as examining our supports in place to engage students, we are demonstrating the good faith necessary to begin this conversation.”