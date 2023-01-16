BRATTLEBORO — School staff showed up en masse to support keeping the principal mentor position.
“It’s just opportunities to really open up about challenges you’re facing and to work with someone who has vast experience doing the job you’re currently trying to master,” Superintendent Mark Speno said. “I think investing in leadership is extremely wise. If we have really good principals and directors in place, we will develop really good schools and programs.”
At the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board meeting last Wednesday, board member Tim Maciel made a motion to abolish the position and have professional development funds redirected to peer-to-peer mentoring activities and Vermont Principals Association-sponsored coaching with the idea that the position could be more fully developed and presented to the board later for approval. However, later in the meeting, he supported tabling the motion, citing the information shared from school staff.
Speno described how the position is a piece of a puzzle for investing in and supporting growth in leadership. Professional development and collaborative administrative meetings are other pieces.
“It’s working really well,” Speno said of the mentor position, acknowledging it would be worthy to review each year.
Comparing the position to the role of supervisors, he noted mentoring and coaching is very valuable to a leader because it allows vulnerability without judgement.
Vernon Elementary School Principal Mary Ross said mentoring provides an unevaluated way of getting support and receiving guidance on maintaining relationships with staff. It means having someone to rely on to talk through issues or challenges, she added.
Cassie Damkoehler, interim principal at Brattleboro Union High School (BUHS), called having one-on-one time between the mentor and herself or the two assistant principals “instrumental.”
Several other administrators spoke of having positive experiences with mentoring and coaching. Maciel said he has no doubt there is usefulness in mentoring; he wondered if the district’s needs were too high to have one locally hired man — Andy Paciulli, former principal of Academy School in West Brattleboro — fill the role.
Vermont Principals Association “told me about a broad array of coaching resources available,” Maciel said. He also questioned whether the position had ever been vetted by the supervisory union board or the Windham Southeast School District Board.
“If we had weighed in, perhaps we would not just agree that yeah, the district needs a principal mentor,” he said. “We might agree that they need principal mentors.”
Maciel suggested the potential for having multiple part-time principal mentors.
Frank Rucker, business administrator for the supervisory union, noted how the mentoring helps with applying lessons from professional development to real-life solutions.
“You just got unanimous testimony from the recipients of the model that’s in place that it’s highly valued, highly effective and it’s making folks more efficient, more productive and successful,” he told the board. “There’s the evidence. There’s the results.”
Maciel said he feels swayed by the input from school staff that the program is very important to the people it serves.
“You’ve convinced me maybe abolishing right now is not a good idea,” he said. “I feel this is an important position but it has to be approved by the board, as all important positions must be.”
Maciel was invited to the BUHS Leadership Council meeting this week to discuss his position on the issue. In a letter asking the board to support the position for the next school year, Council Chairperson Lisa Ford said she can understand the “desire to better understand the role of this position and determine how this need for mentorship might be met in future years. However, making any drastic changes now will be detrimental to all schools, but especially our high school.”
“Our current Administrators are extremely capable of flourishing with the support of a well seasoned mentor,” Ford wrote. “None of our High School Administrators have the expertise that comes with longevity and experience in the field. They need close guidance through such complicated situations as safety threats, legal boundaries and academic equity.”