BRATTLEBORO — Superintendent Andy Skarzynski is impressed by all the support of schools he’s seen by way of donations and labor.
“The local and state support has been incredible and something about which we should all be very proud,” Superintendent Andy Skarzynski said in an email to the Reformer.
Skarzynski, who officially started as superintendent in July, provided a list of recent donations compiled by schools in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. Many of the items are specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted more outdoor programming and a need for masks to protect against spreading the virus.
Academy School received 395 pairs of mittens from Gordini; one cord of firewood from Anson Baldwin Tree Care; one cord of firewood from Erin Putnam Bristol; about 20 bicycles for student use from many community members; surepak for the bike park from Cersosimo Lumber; materials, machinery and labor for building the pump track from MT3, three pairs of skis and boots, and 16 sets of cross-country ski poles from Brattleboro Outing Club; masks from community members, Jean Santino, Bethany Ranquist and United Way; winter gear from Love It Twice; winter boots from Northeast Mountain Footwear; money for winter clothing from the Brattleboro Elks Lodge; 5-gallon buckets from Brown and Roberts Ace Hardware; 5-gallon buckets and tarps from Home Depot; money for winter clothing from local runners; time and money from school staff to purchase equipment to use with students; and knitted mittens, hats and sweaters from Green Mountain RSVP.
Dummerston Elementary had parent volunteers build and maintain a multi-use trail in the fall and an ice skating rink in the winter. Community members donated masks and ice skates. Dummerston Cares supported families with meals during holidays and vacations. Dummerston Congregational Church for has been allowing the school to use its Apple Pie Festival tent. United Way funded the purchase of winter outerwear for children. The Dummerston School Parent Teacher Community Organization organized a winter clothing drive for families and held a raffle in support of the school’s outdoor play spaces. Perkins Home Center donated picnic tables for the school’s fire pit area.
Green Street School in Brattleboro received winter gear from Cream of the Crop, Love it Twice and Whippersnapper, and outdoor gear from Food Connects. Donations to the school’s adopt-a-snowflake program came from Hazel Restaurant, Vermont Foodbank, Brattleboro Rotary Club, Elks Club, Windham County NAACP, Southern Vermont Young Professionals Group, Everyone’s Books, Tito’s Taqueria, Rivertown Church, Retreat Farm, Everyone Eats, Keene Footware, C&S Wholesale, Home Depot, Love it Twice, the American Legion and many community members.
Guilford Central School received masks from Alix Joyal, Frances Clark, Evelyn McLean, Michele and Eliza Freshee, Joan Peters and United Way; cords of wood from Anson Baldwin, and Jared and Beth Bristol; kindling from Robin Freshee; a refrigerator from Dan and Jessica Cheslowski; wool socks from Darn Tough Vermont; jet sleds from Jared and Beth Bristol; a cast iron cooking set from Chris Lashway Browne; a stove from McKenna Hayes; and 100 daffodil bulbs from Thayer Tomlinson.
Aiding construction of outdoor structures at Guilford Central were parent and community volunteers, MT3 Unlimited, Walker and Company Roofing and Construction, LaRock Construction, Mathes Hulme Builders, Welch Masonry and Ridgeline Excavation.
Oak Grove School received handmade hats and mittens from the Brattleboro Senior Center; boots from Northeast Mountain Footwear; winter clothing frowm Love It Twice and several community members; winter hats from Louis Garneau USA; 50 pairs of mittens and gloves from Gordini; top soil, hydro seed, and services to remove a stump and reseed from MT3; a large cedar tree for an outdoor classroom space from Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center; and masks from community members. School staff participated in a Secret Snowflake program to provide items for students.
Putney Central School received two cords of firewood for its firepits in the school fire, hundreds of masks sewn by community volunteers, backpacks full of school supplies from the Elks, and multiple donations to its Secret Snowflake program.
Vernon Elementary School received monetary donations for school supplies, holiday gift support and local food pantries from Northstar Vermont Yankee. Grover Services donated lumber for outdoor seating. United Way provided students with gifts for winter clothing. Falvey Enterprises and Iron Militia supported holiday gifts and toys. Staples provided school supplies for students to use at home. Backpacks came from the Elks. Hundreds of masks sewn by community members were donated. And Cersosimo Industries is credited with being “a long time community partner supporting playground mulch.”
“This year, the outpouring of support from so many individual community members and staff — too numerous to name — was inspiring,” states the document in reference to Vernon Elementary.