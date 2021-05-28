BRATTLEBORO -- Administrators are busy preparing for how schools will "build back better" after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020.
"This is our initial plan," Deb Kardane, curriculum coordinator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, said at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting held remotely Tuesday. "It's going to continue to grow and develop across the coming year through collaborative review and reflection with our teachers, our staff and community members."
Paul Smith, curriculum coordinator for WSESU, said the state is asking for recovery plans that look to make schools better than they were prior to the pandemic. The federal government, he said, has requested a reopening plan for a safe return to in-person education next year and continuity of services with an eye toward the potential for a coronavirus resurgence.
Administrators for the supervisory union are preparing an application for a third round of pandemic-related funding from the federal government for WSESD schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney, and Vernon. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds being sought are funneled through the state and require the recovery plan be submitted by June 1.
"Over the last 14 months, we became so skilled at building things in action," Kardane said. "It feels like we've built over a dozen fleets of planes."
Describing the efforts as "exhausting but also exhilarating," Kardane said she hopes they will lead to "exciting shifts" in schools.
Part of the ongoing planning involved a request from the Vermont Agency of Education to assess local needs using available data. Surveys results are still being collected but Kardane said self management, engagement and grit have made the list so far.
Administrators found that the number of students who have been absent 15 times or more has doubled since the pandemic, participation rates for students on individualized education program plans are lower than the state average, and underserved populations are not scoring as well as their peers on Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium tests.
A slide in a presentation from the curriculum coordinators states that lessons learned in the pandemic involve "prioritizing collaboration, honoring innovation, valuing equity and inclusion practices, meeting students where they are, cultivating deep learning and engaging curriculum, the power of technology, [and] building partnerships with families."
Administrators want to invest in more professional development for teachers. They also want students to enjoy their learning environments.
Kardane described the Universal Design for Learning as a framework intended to meet the needs of a wide variety of learners. She said its goal is to make students the drivers of their own learning, critical thinkers and reflective learners.
Coming back from the pandemic, students are anticipated to need more social and emotional support. The plan is to hire additional staff such as social workers and those specializing in behavior and family engagement to help adjusting.
"We're currently working together," Kardane said. "Our principals are collaborating to identify crucial roles that the schools will need to have in place to provide the support for students in and out of school."
The plan also calls for continued work on existing initiatives to promote restorative practices, programming to support social-emotional learning, and trauma-informed practices.
Nearly 200 elementary students in the supervisory union are planning to participate in summer camps being put on in partnership with the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development. About 60 to 70 students are expected to take part in Brattleboro Area Middle School summer program.
Another summer program seeks to provide opportunities for students who might have missed credits due to challenges presented by the pandemic, as well as other enrichment activities. And a music program on Monday nights over the summer will allow families and students to play instruments together.
After-school programming for next year is likely to include partnering with multiple outside organizations, Kardane said.
"We are hoping to provide academic and enrichment opportunities," she said. "Planning is very much in the initial phases and there's some ideas out there."
School Board Chairman David Schoales asked the curriculum coordinators to return for the June 22 board meeting with more specifics on public outreach.
"Data is not meaningful unless you have a decent sample," he said.