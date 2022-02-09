BRATTLEBORO — Schools are putting a lot of effort into activities and professional development related to diversity, equity and inclusion, but officials agree more needs to happen to get to a place where everyone feels safe and welcome.
Windham Southeast School District Board member Tim Maciel thanked all those who signed a letter in the Reformer entitled, ”Community in solidarity with students targeted by racial harassment,” which was prompted by current and former Brattleboro Area Middle School students who respectively shared their experiences with the newspaper in an article and a letter.
“The letter [from the community] acknowledges the good work of many parents, community members and school faculty and staff, and we heard tonight the great work that our principals and staff are doing,” Maciel said at the board meeting Tuesday. “But the letter also points out that recent incidents of racial harassment and bullying are not isolated events but long-standing systemic issues of white supremacist culture prevalent in our society and our schools.”
Maciel urged community members to hold the board accountable for working with the schools for “sustained change and justice.”
“I believe over the years, we’ve made very little progress in diversifying the workforce so we need to take a bolder path,” he said, including the board. He also called for having student board representatives with the hope that some might be from marginalized communities; schoolwide curriculum related to social justice and antiracism with standards and common language; and restorative justice as the primary mode of addressing incidents.
Mikaela Simms, diversity coordinator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, said she has been looking to establish such standards for a while and the effort isn’t in response to any one issue.
“Just know that sometimes things happen and act as a catalyst to bring things more quickly into fruition,” she said. “There is an ongoing march in this district. It’s not fast enough and it’s not enough and it takes all of us to do it.”
Simms told board members it is incumbent on them to support teachers taking on things that may be a little scary for them.
Board member Emily Murphy Kaur said the mantra is always about working hard.
“But are we working smart?” she said, asking if schools are being assessed on implicit biases. “I think reading the books is great but it just strikes me as not enough.”
BAMS Principal Keith Lyman said staff at the middle school have been engaged in “pretty intensive work” on professional development for about three years. They collaborated on ways to improve curriculum as it pertains to racism, bullying, homelessness, trauma and gender. They came up with a workbook to share their knowledge and discussed ways to welcome refugees.
“Despite all of this work, we still have racism, we still have issues of harassment, we still have students who leave or come to school feeling very upset about the situation they’ve been put in due to racism,” Lyman said. “We recognize this work isn’t enough. We have more work to do and so we’re really committed to this work. Because we could never say, ‘Well, we’re doing all this professional development so everything is fine.’ It isn’t fine.”
Lyman described staff being “incredibly dedicated to this work.”
“We love our kids,” he said. “We love them unconditionally. We do everything we can to work with students who have experienced bad things and we’ll continue to do so.”
A social justice plan moving forward at BAMS includes prevention measures with rules and expectations, as well as ways to respond when incidents are reported.
Staff are developing curriculum with Learning for Justice standards in mind. The organization, according to its website, “seeks to uphold the mission of the Southern Poverty Law Center: to be a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people.”
“This isn’t unique to BAMS,” Simms said. “Our hope is to use the social justice standards to have outcomes for every grade level so these things will be learned in a spiral fashion that the kids will keep coming back to the same thing.”
Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said the district needs to establish norms and expectations used to hold everyone accountable.
“None of this is missed on me,” Simms said. “At this time, I think I’m the only Black woman that works in the district and have been for quite some time.”
Simms noted the good turnout for Tuesday’s meeting, which had about 60 attendees on the Zoom conference. She said she hopes to see interest continue.
“Our job is to bring as many people into the fold,” she said.
Earlier in the meeting, principals at the elementary schools discussed last week’s Black Lives Matter Week, which also was celebrated at the middle and high schools. They called the work “important” and said it would continue moving forward.
“It’s just a huge, giant step forward that we’ve taken,” Simms said. “We started out 10 years ago really just using art to celebrate our diversity, inclusion programming.”
Diversity and equity committees for the schools advised on programming. Teachers and students also weighed in on activities.
Programming included reading books, watching videos, listening to songs, having discussions, and creating art and signs. Mary Kaufmann, principal of Oak Grove School, touted the success of a new play group for students of color started last week at her school.
John Gagnon, principal of Guilford Central School, said the vision is to acknowledge every child. Board members commended the schools’ efforts.
“It’s really incredible,” board member Shaun Murphy said, “I just wrote down, ‘Continuation of change.’ In light of some of the things that have happened in some of our schools, I think this validates some of the work that’s being done and will continue to be worked on.”
The district’s Social Justice Committee still has hope of having greater diversity within the workforce.
“We haven’t had great success before,” board and committee member Thomas Nolan said. “We feel there is a great commitment to this intellectually .. but there’s this block, inertia, that we can’t accept.”
Suggestions include hosting a job fair, forming relationships with institutions to help recruit candidates, and keeping job requirements “broad enough to attract a deeper pool,” according to committee meeting minutes.
“I think this conversation brings us back to the need to have women of color in positions of leadership and to have women of color and diverse voices throughout the schools in positions of leadership,” said Lana Dever of Brattleboro, who is running for a seat on the board in the March 1 election and works at Youth Services. “It’s one thing to hear about Black lives mattering and it’s another thing to have Black people in your life.”
David Schoales, board chairperson, called for administrators to bring back a “concrete proposal” with ideas on how to make diversity, equity and inclusion a top priority.
“For real equity,” Schoales said, “we have to change the culture.”