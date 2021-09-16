MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has filed a formal request for a federal disaster declaration to help towns in Windham and Bennington counties pay for road repairs after torrential rainstorms in late July.
“Many communities impacted by these storms were left with repair costs that far exceed their annual road maintenance budgets,” Scott said. “This is an area of our state that has felt the impacts of storms of all sizes over the past year, and without federal assistance, they will be left with another bill that will impact its residents for some time.”
The request filed by the governor’s office this week covers the storms on July 29 and 30, when about 5 inches of rain fell in a couple of hours. No timetable is available for a federal decision on the request.
Windham and Bennington counties met the per capita damage requirement to qualify for federal help, according to Mark Bosma, spokesman for the Department of Emergency Management.
Bosma stressed that it isn’t too late for towns to apply for the funding once the disaster declaration is confirmed. And he said the towns that have submitted preliminary figures will not be bound by those figures.
If it is granted, federal funds will pick up 75 percent of the cost of the repairs.
The money can’t come soon enough, said Westminster Town Manager Russell Hodgkins, who said the total costs of damage was nearing $1 million.
That includes about $250,000 directly from the town budget, such as crews from the Highway Department, as well as use of equipment and supplies, he said.
But the town took out a line of credit shortly after the storm, Hodgkins said, and that will have to be paid off.
Hodgkins said he was in touch with the state, and state officials said they would get back in contact when “the time is right to apply.”
“We have been waiting for a month and a half, spending monies that are being borrowed. In my mind, it can’t come too soon,” he wrote in an email.
In Rockingham, the total cost of the damage to roads and infrastructure could approach $1.5 million, Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said this week.
He said the total costs near at least $1 million, and could reach $1.5 million, as work is still ongoing. A neighborhood near Hyde Hill in Bellows Falls was significantly flooded the evening of July 29.
In the small town of Brookline, the damages have added up as well.
Dorothy Maggio, chairwoman of the Brookline Select Board, said Thursday that Brookline’s repair bills could be as much as $80,000.
“I am estimating that Brookline will have repair bills coming in that may be anywhere from $65K to $80K, maybe even more as we had to hire out for our repair,” she said via email. “Our normally adequate highways and road budget is less than $160,000 for everything road-related, including plowing and small paving projects.”
“It’s going to take time to finish fixing what is unsafe and that means stretching our budget quite a bit,” she said.
In Putney, Town Manager Karen Astley said that River Road South remains closed because of the storm.
“We are in the process of preparing a request for bid. Our anticipated schedule to reopen will depend on contractor schedule, material availability and whether or not this storm will be declared an emergency. A declaration will determine the best long-term option of restoration. Our hope is to have River Road South open before the end of this year or sooner,” she said.
“We know there is an estimate of approximately $1,000,000 in Putney. We have not seen an official financial report conducted by the state of Vermont,” she said.
In addition to River Road South, Cemetery Road is one-way. Astley said the town lost a large metal culvert, and while one is ordered, and it is in, the Putney Highway Department will repair that section of the road.
“Many roads in Putney were repaired with rip-rap stone material and resurfaced with a gravel mix top layer. There is more work to be done such as replacing smaller culverts and grading,” she said, quoting the town’s highway Superintendent Brian Harlow, “’We are in much better shape.’”
The state officials said the towns would not be held to earlier estimates. “Damages will almost certainly far exceed $4 million. In fact, we estimate it’s now more than $6 million. The final tally could be less than that, but will most likely be more,” Bosma added.
“The feds will not hold anyone to any estimate. FEMA only needs to verify a minimum monetary threshold, which is $1 million for the state, based on a $1.55 per capita, but a minimum of $1 million for a state, but we like to show more than that to help make our case. FEMA verified over $2 million,” he said.
He said the threshold for individual counties is based on $3.89 per capita, which for Bennington County is $144,416, while FEMA has already validated $1.15 million in damages. The required amount for Windham County is $173,156, where FEMA has so far validated $1.11 million in damages.
“The most important info for towns is that they have not missed the boat, they can still apply for reimbursement of final damage repair costs, should we get the declaration,” Bosma said.