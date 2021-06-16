BRATTLEBORO — The Pinewood Derby is a beloved scout tradition.
“It’s a fun event,” said Tony Roberts, local cubmaster. “The kids love it.”
Roberts could not recall off hand how many years the local race has been going on but said it’s a lot. The event, where small wooden cars are raced down a sloped wooden track, is seen as a way to potentially add to the ranks by attracting new members.
Cubmaster Don Murphy organized the first Pinewood Derby race in May 1953 in Manhattan Beach, Calif., according to scoutlife.org.
“Other packs in the Los Angeles area held races that year, too,” the website states. “By 1954, officials at the Boy Scouts of America heard about the event and began to spread the word, and Boys’ Life magazine published Pinewood Derby plans in its October 1954 issue. That was the first reference to the Pinewood Derby in any BSA publication. It wasn’t long before packs across the country made the Pinewood Derby a part of their annual calendar.”
At the Common on Sunday, nine members of Cub Scout Pack 447 and 10 members of Boy Scout Troop 405 participated in the derby. The pack can include children in kindergarten to grade 5, and the troop can include members from grade 6 to age 18.
Keith Franklin Jr., the local scoutmaster, said adults who were in the scouts still have cars they made for pinewood derbies when they were children. At the beginning of the event, he reminded scouts of their motto: “Do your best.”
One car looked like a banana. Another was named Bat Car and another was called Potato Chip.
In making their vehicles, the scouts weren’t allowed to use power equipment or knives. But pack leaders could help with cuts.
Fundraising set to start this summer is aimed at buying a new pinewood derby track.
“It’s due for an upgrade,” Roberts said.
His hope is to have the derby become a big community event.
On Sunday, Sgt. Michael Cable and Officer Tyler Law of the Brattleboro Police Department picked out cars to race. Scouts had vehicles available to those who didn’t make their own.