BRATTLEBORO — A ski jumper sculpture downtown reminds locals and visitors of the annual event that has helped put Brattleboro on the international map for decades.
"What a gift!" Downtown Brattleboro Alliance wrote Monday on its Instagram page where a video of the installation is posted.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump will celebrate its 100th anniversary during competitions scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20. As part of its centennial programming, a lighted sculpture was installed Monday morning on Main Street in the median closest to Brooks Memorial Library.
The sculpture is 9.5 feet wide by 17 feet high and will be installed annually before the event, according to an announcement about the project.
"The ski jumper remains 'in flight' with the help of an arch built with 4-inch diameter steel tube," organizers said. "The ski jumper was cut from aluminum plate by G.S. Precision of Brattleboro, and is lit with 500 LED lights and powered by solar panels."
Mel Martin of Newfane, who designed and managed the project, found inspiration in a similar project in Austria.
1 of 11
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump. On Feb. 18, an evening of free festivities will be held to kick off the weekend’s jumping competition.
Organizers said more than a dozen companies were involved in manufacturing and installing the sculpture. Many donated time and material, starting with a Chicago steel manufacturer which provided the steel tube for free.
"It's been amazing. It really has," Martin said. "People have been wonderful to work with, whether they have been local folks or folks from out of state. So I have to say it's been a lot of fun."
G.S. Precision provided the most significant support since the Brattleboro company allowed for use of its water jet technology "to actually take my art and create the program to cut the skier out of solid aluminum plate," Martin said, "and that's no easy task."
Martin had been talking with a laser jet company out of state but it couldn't perform the cuts he wanted. Looking for a place to assemble and store the artwork, he called someone he knew who worked at G.S. Precision and they ended up talking about his need for water jet technology for the cuts.
"He said, 'We do that,'" Martin said. "What started as, 'Can I use your loading dock for assembly space just serendipitously turned into, 'You guys do water jet.' They ended up donating that. It was a significant piece, no doubt."
Other groups or individuals have donated items and some have charged.
Khameleon Koatings of Brattleboro provided powder coating. Bell Engineering of Chesterfield, N.H., engineered the footings. Southern Vermont Solar will be installing the solar panels for lighting. Lights came from altE Store in Massachusetts.
Another moment of serendipity occurred when Martin was at Khameleon Koatings and he noticed a trailer that looked much better equipped to transport the sculpture, as its bed was longer and wider. The trailer belonged to the landlord, Don McAllister, who co-owns Brattleboro Autobody & Detailing.
Martin said he asked if he could borrow the trailer and McAllister told him, "No problem."
"He said you can use my place in Hinsdale," Martin said. "It used to be an autobody shop. I had 24-hour access to a heated, lighted full bay. It was just like, I couldn't believe it."
In May, the Brattleboro Select Board unanimously approved allowing Harris Hill Ski Jump Inc. to install the sculpture annually between Dec. 1 and March 1. On Monday, Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said the sculpture looks "great" and she also enjoys how the ski jump itself has been lit up for the season.
"They are both nice reminders of the Harris Hill Ski Jump's history and current presence," McLoughlin said. "I can't wait to see the ski jump again this year."
Martin said the town is a big supporter of events and organizations such as Harris Hill.
"It's wonderful," he said. "It's beautiful to see that kind of support and interest."
The sculpture will go back into storage after February until next year.
"I'm happy with that plan but it would be nice," Martin laughed, "to put it up and not have it take it down every year. It's quite a task but I don't think we're quite ready to ask anyone for year-round installation yet. I think we have to kind of learn. There's no precedent for it. Everything was custom-made from the ground up."
After seeing how the dark metallic blue really stands out when the sun is shining on the sculpture, Martin said he likes it even more than he did when he held it in his hands for many weeks. Once the lights are installed, he will consider it a total success.