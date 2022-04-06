BRATTLEBORO — A ski jumper sculpture will be leaving Main Street until December after a proposal failed to stick its landing with the Select Board.
On Tuesday, the Select Board voted 4-1 to keep with the original agreement struck with organizers of the Harris Hill Ski Jump to install the sculpture commemorating the event’s 100th anniversary on Main Street from December until March, with lighting on at nights. Also, the board unanimously supported a motion to have town staff assist with removing and placing the sculpture.
Pat Howell, president of the board of the Harris Hill Ski Jump, said events organizers heard “such incredible, positive feedback on the sculpture.”
“The idea, the concept, was, especially if we can have this as a year-round sculpture art, to use the light in season” to highlight the annual event in February, said Mel Martin, who designed and installed the sculpture.
Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said he believes there was “a very clear reason for it being placed there this winter” but he wanted Howell and Martin to make their case for keeping it year round.
Howell called the ski jump “such a big part of the town’s culture at this point and for the last 100 years.”
“And so it was the feedback that we’ve gotten that made us rethink instead of three months, why don’t we ask the Select Board if we can leave it,” she said. “It’s very substantial. There’s not much that can happen to it.”
Lighting the sculpture at the start of winter would remind people ski jumping is coming in February, Howell said.
“Even though it was designed intricately to be taken down and stored, it’s a lot of work to do so,” she said.
Moving the sculpture requires a forklift and disrupting traffic twice a year, Martin said.
“I think it was the feedback that we got from the community that was overwhelming,” he said.
Quipp called art “a very subjective thing.”
“I have my own particular opinion of the artistic merits of the piece,” he said. “I honestly don’t think my one artistic opinion is what matters.”
Seeking feedback via Facebook, Quipp said he heard from people who love the sculpture and others who feel it should be placed seasonally. When it arrives in December, he added, it will be “novel and interesting.”
Board member Tim Wessel, who cast the lone dissenting vote, described being “fully sold” on the year-round placement.
“If I had my druthers, I would prefer lighting be the seasonal aspect of the sculpture,” he said. “I’m in favor of more art in Brattleboro, not less. I feel like taking it away is less art for this town. I think Harris Hill is something to be proud of year round.”
Board member Jessica Gelter said she worries the full intention of the piece would be diminished if it wasn’t lit, likening it to a Christmas decoration.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said the sculpture is “akin to a Christmas light. So when the days get shorter, it’s more pronounced to have it lit. And it’s also a function of the event.”
“It should be lit only seasonally,” she said.
Board member Ian Goodnow asked, “Why keep it up then?”
“That’s a good question,” McLoughlin said. “I think it’s appropriate for the ski jump to wonder how it’s going to land.”
Asked by Goodnow if the cost or effort to install the sculpture would deter organizers from putting it up each year, Martin said “it would be an impediment more than anything. It’s a sizeable task, it’s a sizeable project, twice a year. It can be done.”
Gelter suggested the town support the installation and removal of the sculpture since the art is appreciated and celebrates part of Brattleboro’s culture. Town Manager Yoshi Manale said the town has equipment that could help with the project.