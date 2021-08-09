BRATTLEBORO -- Local police are continuing to look for a missing woman.
Last week, the Brattleboro Police Department said officers are seeking help in locating Toni M. Baker, 41, who is about 5-foot, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse designs on the hood, grey sweatpants, black sandals and white socks, carrying a black handbag.
Baker was last seen on foot in Brattleboro on the morning of July 20. Police said she is not familiar with the area and may be experiencing a mental health crisis, and it is possible Baker may be using the alias of Tonya Polock.
On July 18, Baker and her 12-year-old son were reported missing in Pittsburgh, Pa. They were safely located, authorities said in a post online the following day.
That incident predated the case that opened locally, Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton of the Brattleboro Police Department said Monday.
"She still hasn't been seen since July 20 and is still missing," Eaton said.
Anyone with information about Baker's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Eaton at 802-257-7950.