BRATTLEBORO — One person was arrested following the service of a search warrant on a home on Linden Street on Wednesday morning.
During the search, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department encountered Brenda Graves, 40, who was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant.
Sgt. Greg Eaton declined to share any information on why a search warrant was served on the property, though he did say it was part of an ongoing investigation.
Earlier this year, residents of the neighborhood came to the Reformer about their concern that drugs were being sold out of the building.