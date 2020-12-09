BELLOWS FALLS — A school search committee has evaluated 28 different buildings in its quest to find additional classroom space for seventh- and eighth-graders at Bellows Falls Middle School.
The middle school’s upper grades have been restricted to two days a week of in-person classes since September because of the space restrictions imposed by the state in response to the coronavirus.
Bellows Falls Middle School Principal Karen Bukowski told the Rockingham School Board Monday evening that her committee was looking all over the community for the additional space.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt said that so far no space was deemed the right fit. He said requirements for students are more demanding than for adults, and that ventilation was a big consideration.
Bukowski said her committee was “doing a lot of work” looking for the sites around the town.
Pratt said another factor was the building’s insurability in regards to safety and fire considerations. A lot of the buildings have been closed because of the pandemic, he said. “A lot of them wouldn’t work,” he said of the two-dozen-plus sites.
Bukowski said she hoped to have the 7th and 8th grade back in a classroom three days a week sometime in January. She said Monday marked the first time the 6th grade was back in the school for four days a week, and she said there had been “a couple of glitches” but things had been worked out.
Bukowski said she was also working to take advantage of all the space in the middle school, to accommodate as many students as possible, given the state’s requirements.
Students Grade 6 and younger only need to be socially distant for up to 3 feet, while the older grades need the full 6 feet.
“I’m impressed with the number of buildings,” said Chairman George Smith.
Bukowski, who has been principal at the middle school since 2015, is retiring at the end of this year, and another search committee is being formed to find her replacement.
Pratt asked for a school board member to be a member of the search committee, and only Director Priscilla Lambert expressed interest, and she was appointed to that committee.
The school board heard from the principals at all three elementary schools in Rockingham, who said that attendance during the last week of all-remote learning was strong. Teachers have undergone additional training on how best to teach and reach students during the remote experience, Pratt and the principals said.
Bukowski said attendance was 86 percent last week, which was identical to the daily average since school started in September. Saxtons River Elementary Principal Laura Hazard said that attendance ranged from a high of 98.5 percent on Thursday, down to 83.1 percent on Friday. At Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, attendance was 87.3 percent, according to Principal Kerry Kennedy, who added that attendance was 93 percent on Monday.
All three principals praised their staff under the stressful and demanding conditions, saying the teachers were giving “110 percent.”