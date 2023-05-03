BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a search warrant at an apartment building on Linden Street this morning in connection to a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.
Police received multiple calls for possible gun shots from a residence on Linden Street Tuesday morning. Witnesses stated they saw multiple individuals fighting and at one point one person fired at least one round from a firearm. When police arrived the occupants of the residence refused to answer the door and there were no obvious signs of anyone that was injured, according to a news release from the department.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence where the shots were reported to come from. During the search, multiple evidentiary items were taken from the residence in connection to the gun shots report, including a handgun.
At this point no arrests have been made but this case remains active.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Brattleboro Police at 802-257-7950 or the tips line at 802-251-8188.
Story will be updated as more information is given.