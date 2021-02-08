NEW YORK — A second appeal regarding the bankruptcy sale of the private ski resort at Haystack Mountain and other Hermitage Club properties was dismissed.
Hermitage founder Jim Barnes filed a notice of appeal Dec. 7 but failed to file required forms by a deadline that fell 14 days later, according to court documents.
“The case is deemed in default,” states a court order, which would dismiss the appeal if certain forms weren’t filed by Jan. 29.
Court records show the appeal was dismissed Thursday, Jan. 4. The case had been submitted to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which covers territory in Connecticut, New York and Vermont.
In May, the Hermitage properties were sold at auction for about $8 million to Hermitage Member Group Inc. The group was started by members of the club when it was run by Barnes.
In the earlier appeal, Barnes had claimed some of the members had “insider status” as they were involved in Hermitage committees he appointed and that should disqualify the sale. In November, Judge Christina Reiss granted a motion to dismiss the appeal in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Vermont and said the group was determined to be “a purchaser in good faith” as the term is applied under bankruptcy law.
Reiss said Barnes’ contention that members involved in the sale “’circumvented’ their fiduciary duties ‘once the opportunity to grab the Hermitage Club away from [Barnes] presented itself to them,’ even if established, does not allege ‘fraud’ in the bidding process, ‘collusion’ between the Member Group and the Debtors, or ‘an attempt to take grossly unfair advantage of other bidders ... especially with the bidding safeguards established by the Bankruptcy Court.”
“The Member Group and the Trustee represent that they had no affiliation with each other and Berkshire Bank, the prior senior secured creditor for the Club, [which] retained its own brokers to market the Club,” she wrote. “The Trustee chose two unaffiliated ‘stalking horse’ bidders to set the auction price for the Chairlift and Real Estate. The Member Group was named the highest bidder only after submitting a bid pursuant to the Bidding Procedures Order and competing in an open auction. Under these circumstances, the evidence falls far short of permitting the court to find with ‘definite and firm conviction’ that the Bankruptcy Court erred in finding the Member Group was a good faith purchaser.”
Weil Restructuring said bankruptcy law provides that a sale to a “good faith” purchaser authorized under sections of the law “cannot be reversed or modified on appeal, unless such sale was stayed pending appeal.”
“Challenges to bankruptcy sales after they close are generally held to be ‘statutorily moot,’” the law group’s website states.
Weil looked at the Barnes appeal and an unrelated case as potential examples showing whether “a successful challenge be brought against a purchaser of assets in bankruptcy after the sale closes (i.e., when the sale is not stayed pending appeal).”
The Wilmington-based ski resort reopened this winter after being closed for a couple of years. Barnes faced financial challenges running the club resulting in a foreclosure complaint from Berkshire Bank followed by bankruptcy proceedings.