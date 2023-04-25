BRATTTLEBORO — Following a second trial, a former Townshend man was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault on a child younger than 13 and lewd and lascivious conduct against a child.
Marshall Parker had been acquitted of aggravated sexual assault after a trial in May 2022. Last week, he was retried on the two charges a jury failed to reach a verdict on.
David Gartenstein, deputy state’s attorney, said the jury deliberated for three hours and returned verdicts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The judge made evidentiary rulings before this trial that resulted in the record being different on one issue in this trial than in the last,” Gartenstein said when asked if any new evidence helped the state prevail.
After the verdict came back, Judge Katherine Hayes ordered a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing hearing is expected in 60 to 75 days.
Parker, who was 36 and living in Brattleboro when initially charged in 2018, faces 10 years to life in prison. His attorney, Chris Montgomery, could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.
In opening statements at the trial last week, Gartenstein told the jury the victim who is now 16 years old would testify and describe the assaults. Gartenstein said the victim “recalls information about a range of sexual assaults that were very similar in nature that the defendant perpetrated on him over the years.”
Disclosure of sex abuse is not a one-time event, Gartenstein told the jury. He noted evidence can be provided over time.
Montgomery planned to have witness testimony on the victim’s history of telling untrue stories.
“We may not know why [the victim] made up this story,” Montgomery said.
At a hearing in June after the initial trial, bail was set for Parker at $50,000.
“He’s been held for over four years, it’s a due process issue,” Montgomery said at the hearing.
At the time, Gartenstein told Judge Michael Kainen that he learned that a majority of the jurors — eight out of 12 — voted to convict Parker on a second charge, but it wasn’t a unanimous decision, which lead to the hung jury. And Gartenstein said that the “weight of the evidence continues to be great.”