MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is encouraging Vermonters who plan to vote early by mail in the Nov. 8 General Election to mail their ballots no later than Oct. 31 to ensure adequate time for their mailed ballot to reach the Town Clerk. Voters who are not planning to cast their ballot by mail are encouraged to make an alternative plan to return their ballots, which must be in possession of the Town Clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
“Whether you plan to vote early by mail, in-person at your Town Clerk’s office, by dropping your ballot at a secure ballot drop box, or by voting in-person at the polls on Election Day, having a voting plan helps ensure that you don’t experience any issues when casting your ballot,” said Condos in a news release.
“Over 85,000 Vermonters have already voted, embracing the universal ballot mailing process. Don’t risk your ballot arriving late: if you’re voting by mail, place your ballot in the mail by October 31 at the latest to ensure your voice is heard in our electoral process!”
Condos also encouraged voters to follow all instructions included with their ballot, issuing the following guidance:
“Once you receive your ballot, voting is as easy as Sign, Seal & Send!”
• Sign: Place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside of the envelope, following all instructions included with your ballot.
• Seal: Seal your signed ballot envelope, with your voted ballot inside. Place and seal your ballot envelope inside the mailing envelope.
• Send: Return your ballot to your Town or City Clerk. They must have your ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.
You may return your ballot:
• By mail: Mail no later than Oct. 31.
• In person: Bring your ballot to your Town or City Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
• Drop off at a secure ballot drop box before Election Day: Check the “Voters” page of our website, under “Quick Links,” or check with your Town or City Clerk’s office to see if a secure ballot drop box is available.
• Bring your ballot to your polling location on Election Day before the polls close at 7 p.m.