BRATTLEBORO — For about eight hours at night, a security guard is watching over the Transportation Center.
In June, the town planned to hire Securitas for the work. Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans said it took some time for the company to have nightly staffing.
"We've had about two solid months having someone there at night consistently," Evans said at the Select Board meeting Thursday. "It's been a positive shift for us."
Evans reported the Brattleboro Police Department is receiving fewer complaints and hearing fewer concerns about criminal activity and people sleeping or hanging out in the facility. Securitas also has a staff member looking after other municipal properties downtown, such as the Brooks Memorial Library.
With security personnel on site, Securitas advised that the number of calls would likely rise in the beginning of its service. Evans said the call volume peaked in July and started to drop last month.
"Most of that I think we can attribute to that change in staffing," he said.
Troubling activity "didn't just directly go somewhere else" in town, Evans said. Concerns previously were raised that problems would just move to a new location.
Last month, Security 101 installed new cameras at the Transportation Center. Police Chief Norma Hardy preferred not to say how the upgraded camera system is being used.
"We will say they are functional," she said.
Evans noted officers are still walking around the garage and other areas when Securitas is working in town. Each officer is asked to walk around downtown for an hour on their daily shift, Hardy said.
If someone wants to be escorted to or from their car, they can call BPD dispatch to make arrangements.
BPD is in the process of hiring more officers, which could eventually alleviate the need for hiring the outside security group. Those processes are "moving in a positive direction," Evans said.
Dick DeGray, former board member, urged discussion on how to prevent people from jumping from the garage to die by suicide. He counted four such incidents in the last year.
Employees at his family's downtown shop witnessed one of the incidents.
"It was pretty horrific for them," DeGray said. "I don't think we can sweep that under the rug."
DeGray suggested promoting a suicide hotline. BPD is working on putting up notices and the Brattleboro Department of Public Works is looking into the cost of some barriers, officials said.
Also, DeGray requested the board invite State's Attorney Tracy Shriver and local state legislators to attend a meeting in October to discuss what can be done about habitual offenders. He cited repeated theft downtown as an example.
"I think it would be a great civics lesson," he said. "I know the public and the businesses have a lot of questions."
Crime has become a big cause of concern in the community. Brattleboro now has at least three active neighborhood watch groups, Hardy said.
"They reached out to us and asked how to go about doing that," Hardy said. "We've had meetings with them."
Hardy advised community members to use video systems that allow for clips to be uploaded.
Tim Kipp of Brattleboro said a group of residents on Oak, Chapin, Chase and Forest streets have been working on getting rid of a drug house on Linden Street for months.
"We are in a serious situation not only in our neighborhood but across town," he said, describing a "proliferation of drug houses."
Kipp and other community members thanked the police department for being responsive to concerns and helpful.
"This is a vexing problem that has many victims, not only the neighborhood citizens but the vulnerable people trapped in vicious poverty, in homelessness and of course, addiction," Kipp said. "Addiction is a vehicle for their hopelessness in many ways."
Kipp expressed hope that local leaders and lawmakers could collaborate to help with drug houses. He suggested banks, insurance companies and real estate companies also could play a role.
Jill Stahl Tyler, executive director of Community House, recounted seeing constant drug use, sales and paraphernalia at a house near her organization prior to a raid.
"Thank you to all who have been effective on that," she said, adding that activity has "dramatically dropped off since then."