BRATTLEBORO — Tuesday starts a sequence of two hearings on a cap on security deposits for rental housing, a proposal that has landlords and tenants at odds.
“At the Nov. 17 Select Board meeting, a majority of Select Board members indicated a desire to resume consideration of the ordinance that would regulate security deposits required in rental housing leases,” Town Manager Peter Elwell wrote in a memo. “Town Attorney Bob Fisher indicated that the ordinance adoption process would have to begin anew with first reading.”
The ordinance was first considered by the board in a hearing on Oct. 20. The proposal came from the Tenants Union of Brattleboro.
After board members wanted municipal staff to explore other alternatives to help with housing issues in the community, Fisher said he didn’t believe Community Development Block Grant money available to the town would be eligible for landlord insurance or a program to aid tenants experiencing difficulties make rent. At the meeting, he was asked to look into whether the money might be used for damage reimbursement.
Board member Daniel Quipp expressed interest in moving forward with the ordinance. He had been on the fence earlier while two members were in favor and two were opposed.
The ordinance would allow “no other payments or deposits beyond the first month’s rental payment” and a deposit not to exceed the same amount paid for first month’s rent. A deposit for having a pet would only be half of the amount of one month’s rent but couldn’t be charged for “any animal that mitigates a disability.”
The ordinance says the board “finds that 50 percent of Brattleboro residents are renters and access to affordable housing is an obstacle facing renters in Brattleboro. When someone inevitably has to move out of their apartment, the often insurmountable challenge of immediately producing equivalent of three months’ rent to secure a new residence is one of many factors that keep people chronically unsheltered.”
Also included in the ordinance is the establishment of a five-member housing board of review, which was not part of the tenants union’s proposal. The board would be made up of two landlords, two tenants/renters and one homeowner, who would all serve three-year terms in which they would hear and decide appeals regarding disputes over the security deposits.
Tuesday’s remote meeting starts at 6 p.m. Log-in information for Zoom can be found at brattleboro.org.
The hearing is the first item after initial remarks from board members, town manager and public. Windham & Windsor Housing Trust and Groundworks Collaborative will then provide an update on the Chalet Permanent Supportive Housing Project underway.
Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce will be requesting funding for the next fiscal year for their community marketing initiative. They plan to put out a request for proposals to find a new marketing firm to take over the project after splitting ways with Penniless Projects of South Newfane.
The DBA also will provide its own update and seek funding for the next fiscal year. The Select Board comes up with a warning for annual Representative Town Meeting in March, giving the reps final say.
The board also is being asked Tuesday to consider articles for the annual meeting that exempt property tax payments from the American Legion for a little league field, Camp Waubanong, Holton Home, Bradley House, and The Family Garden.
A summary of Amtrak’s plans to build a new passenger train station will be heard. And Elwell is recommending the board allow town staff to move forward with planning to replace parking in the Depot Street lot next year to support the new station, which is expected to be constructed the following year.
Continuing fiscal year 2022 budget talks, the board will discuss the assessor’s office, Planning Services Department and Brooks Memorial Library.