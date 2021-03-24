BRATTLEBORO — In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with big projects in the pipeline, Elizabeth McLoughlin will serve as chairwoman of the Brattleboro Select Board and Ian Goodnow will be vice chairman.
McLoughlin told the Reformer this year’s priorities include pandemic safety; community safety review actions in light of a town-commissioned report resulting in a list of items town staff developed and the board unanimously approved at its March 2 meeting; deciding how to use federal stimulus money; making information more accessible; environmental sustainability; an upgrade to the town website with community input including marginalized groups’ and the usual budget forecasting. She noted that in the next few weeks, town staff will prepare a suggested list of goals for the year and the board will weigh in, and pandemic-related issues and community safety discussions will be new to the list.
“I think it’s going to be a really good year for the board,” said Goodnow, who just won a three-year term in March after a reelection campaign. “I’m excited for this leadership ... I think it’s a really well-rounded board.”
Goodnow had been a proponent of the website upgrade. He looks forward to the process outlined at Representative Town Meeting to solicit input from those most affected.
“A big thing on my mind is safely transitioning to a post-COVID Select Board and what that’s going to look like for hopefully a hybrid setup so people can continue to participate remotely,” he said.
He also is interested in seeing progress with the community safety actions, which are anticipated to come up at board meetings later in the year.
At the organization meeting held remotely Monday, Goodnow nominated McLoughlin for chairwoman and the board unanimously elected her to the position. Board member Tim Wessel nominated Goodnow for vice chairman and the board unanimously supported the move. Reelected in March for another one-year term, board member Daniel Quipp was unanimously elected to serve as clerk.
At the meeting, McLoughlin welcomed Jessica Gelter to the board. Gelter won one of the two one-year seats in the March election.
McLoughlin also recognized Brandie Starr for her four years on the board.
“In particular, I note the grace and humility with which she stepped down as chair last year to serve as a regular member and in doing so gave the chair opportunity to Tim Wessel, who had quite a year to serve with both social distance and social engagement,” McLoughlin said. “And now, I thank Tim Wessel for this same act of grace and humility to give me this opportunity to serve the town and my fellow Select Board members in this new role. This revolving chair, so to speak, is testament to: our collegial relationship, our humility and the bond we share to ‘do equal right by all people’ of Brattleboro. I thank my fellow Select Board members for their trust in me; I think we will have a great year in service to our town and making progress for us all.”
Wessel had announced at Monday’s meeting that he would not be seeking chairmanship again. He recalled being elected chairman “just as everything was locking down, and our meetings immediately went virtual after our organization meeting one year ago today.”
“I would be lying if I said that conducting these meetings, first on GoToMeeting and then on Zoom, has been easy,” he said. “I’ve reflected recently that it has been, in fact, one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever undertaken, but I should also be clear that it has been an incredibly rewarding experience, thanks in no small part to great support from our town staff, my fellow board members, and our community, who has put up with plenty of the bumps we experienced along the way.”
Wessel said like many other families in Brattleboro, the pandemic created difficulties for his.
“We’ve experienced both the loss of employment and the reduction of income, and probably more importantly, a very tough year of inconsistent child care help and other issues when it came to parenting a toddler during a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “Because holding the position of chair requires extra hours and extra stresses, I feel that this is a good moment to take a step back from leadership, so that my family and I can regain our footing and have a little more time for each other and for our future.”
Town Clerk Hilary Francis, who ran the meeting until McLoughlin was elected chairwoman, thanked Wessel for his service in “this very trying year.”