BELLOWS FALLS -- The Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees couldn't agree this week on how -- and whether -- the village should help pay for the development director's salary.
The town of Rockingham is considering making the job fulltime, and it wants the village to chip in.
But a sharply divided village trustee board was of two minds Tuesday night about the issue, with Village President Deborah Wright and Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe vehemently opposed to the move, while Village Trustees Jeff Dunbar and Wade Masure believe the village should pay its fair share since Fox was doing work for the village.
Masure said he thought it was a "no brainer" that the village should reimburse the town for the work Fox does on behalf of village departments. He said he was ready to make a motion to that effect, that the village reimburse the town for Fox's work, but he said he would make the motion at a later meeting.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup had presented the two boards with a long list of various grants and projects Fox had been working on this past month, and a lot of the work was for the Bellows Falls Fire Department, the Bellows Falls Police Department and the village's water and sewer departments.
But Wright said the village residents, who also pay Rockingham town taxes, were already paying for Fox's services and shouldn't have to pay twice. She said that Rockingham had "always" paid for the development director's position, which is currently 32 hours a week rather than fulltime.
Fox was praised by everyone for his hard work on behalf of the village and the town.
"He's really good at his job," Rockingham Select Board Chairman Gaetano Putignano said of Fox, listing off all the projects Fox had worked on recently for various village departments, ranging from police computers to the public safety building and including the village's new sludge dryer.
"How does the village pay Gary Fox for that time?" he asked.
"Through our town taxes," Wright said.
Pickup said Fox's work going forward would be invaluable as the town and village launch several special projects that will be seeking several different federal and state grants.
And Shannon Burbela, the town and village finance director, said Fox's work essentially "paid for itself" by the various grants he has brought to the town.
Fox said that in recent months he had focused on applying for state and federal COVID-19 relief funds.
With Trustee Stefan Golec missing from the special joint meeting (Golec is also a select board member) any 2-2 tie would fail, Wright pointed out.
Tempers frayed a bit during the lengthy discussion, which only ended without a formal decision after Wright pointed out the probable 2-2 tie on the trustee board.
The trustees don't start work on their annual budget for several months.
Putignano, who had pushed for the village to contribute what was estimated at $22,000 to $25,000 toward Fox's salary and benefits, said he was glad to hear how the village-town sharing of time and resources was handled.
Burbela said that when the Rockingham town highway department does work for village departments, it is "allocated." One example given by Putignano was the highway department cleaning out the old police chief's office, and the highway department digging up broken water mains for the village water department.
Likewise, when village water and sewer employees help the town highway department to plow snow, the town gets "allocated," she said.
He said the Rockingham board, which is still formulating its budget for the next fiscal year, would be making a decision in the coming weeks.