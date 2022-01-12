WINDSOR — A Claremont, N.H., man who worked for a Brattleboro social justice organization for a little more than a year is being held on charges of child sexual assault.
According to information from the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Wayne Miller, 34, was arraigned on Tuesday on two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
On Tuesday, Miller pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. Superior Court Judge John Treadwell ordered Miller held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Miller has also been charged federally with the production of child sexual abuse materials.
According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Miller admitted to investigators that he had taken, with his phone, sexual abuse photos of himself with a child in Hartland.
Miller was affiliated with the Root Social Justice Center until 2020, said Shela Linton, executive director. Linton said at no time did Miller interact with children through his work with the organization. She also said that most of the work Miller did for the organization was done remotely, from his home in Claremont.
“There is no risk or connection to any of our Root communities that we are aware of,” Linton told the Reformer.
According to online sources, Miller’s areas of expertise are listed as living economies and food. His LinkedIn profile says he was the Root’s director of development from 2019 to 2020.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Miller is also the founder of Living Proof Mentoring in White River Junction, “Providing representation, advocacy, and affinity spaces for Black youth in rural communities.”
An investigation into Miller began after the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated someone had uploaded an electronic file containing child sexual abuse material to a Google account.
The Task Force subsequently identified the user as Miller after executing online and residential search warrants.
The Vermont Task Force was assisted by the AG’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Vermont State Police and the Claremont Police Department.
The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.