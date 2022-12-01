DUMMERSTON — It takes three years to grow lavender plants to be mature enough to harvest, but in the mean time, Casey Martin, an owner of Bemis Farm in Athens, has setup up a little holiday stand on Route 5 to raise money for the farm.
The first batch of lavender plants was planted in 2021, but Martin said they had a good number of the plants died over the course of the winter. In the summer she replanted around 100 plants.
She is raising money to help replace any of the lavender plants that might die over this next winter and to help get the farm going until they can start harvesting the plants.
Martin talked about starting a lavender farm.
“It was just something an herb that I liked, something that's not grown around here,” said Martin. “Just something new for the area for agro-tourism, and just for something for local for the area.”