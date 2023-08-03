SWANZEY, N.H. — On Thursday morning, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan visited an 84-unit, workforce housing development on Route 10 in Swanzey that is nearing completion.
"We want to keep the people we have, we want our housing stock to be the right amount, the right size and the right price and we want to keep our New Hampshire culture, way of life and doing things," she said. "That's all possible but it takes being intentional about it."
The two-building complex, known as the Swanzey West Project, is being built by Avanru Development Group, which recently completed 43 units of workforce housing in two phases in Walpole, the Residences at Abenaki Springs.
"Walpole was a very difficult process to move that project forward, but once phase one was completed and built it was a completely different attitude then because people could come to the site and see the facility," said Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru. "It went from scowls at the post office in town to 'Hey, when are you going to build the next one.'"
Franks said it's understandable that any community has questions when a developer comes to town and proposes a multi-unit development, whether for seniors or for workforce housing.
But Franks said it's important to stress to folks the necessity for housing in their communities for the elderly, to bring new faces to town, and to keep younger people from leaving for what they perceive are greener horizons.
"These units are designed for people who live and work in our communities," he said. "We have to provide an opportunity for them to have equal access to housing."
Michael Branley, Swanzey's town administrator, said small towns like Swanzey are struggling to provide housing for their residents.
"The housing crisis is real," he said. "The lack of affordable housing is a real issue. We have a lot of people who either can't find housing in the area so they have longer commutes or are in more expensive housing than they need but they can't find anything else."
"What I hear from young adults a lot, those in college or job training want to stay here, but they're living in their parents homes," said Hassan. "They want to move out and they want to start their own lives. For Granite Staters who go to college elsewhere, I hear all the time 'I've tried out other places and I really want to come back to New Hampshire. I'd like to be part of that workforce,' but they can't find a place."
Hassan also said she's been hearing from businesses who can't recruit people to the state because they can't find housing.
Benjamin Frost, the deputy executive director of New Hampshire Housing, said while the Swanzey project is "a great project," it's also "a drop in the bucket."
"We've got a shortage of about 23,500 units statewide to meet current demand," he said, adding 60,000 units will be needed by 2030 and another 90,000 by 2040. "We need more projects like this, we need them to get built faster, with as little regulatory interference as possible."
"You want local control and you want transparency and you want oversight," said Hassan. "But you also don't want unnecessary delay ... trying to help communities speed up the process without giving up citizen input and local control is really important."
New Hampshire Housing is a self-supporting public corporation that promotes, finances, and supports housing solutions for Granite Staters. Frost said his agency allocated low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds toward the development in Swanzey and also provided access to capital funding.
"This is pretty common now in New Hampshire," he said. "Really happy to see a lot of communities like Swanzey that are stepping up and making room in their regulations for development of larger scale, multi-family projects, which we desperately need."
The town of Swanzey received $10,000 per unit from InvestNH Housing funds, which has allocated $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to accelerate the approval and construction of affordable workforce housing in the state.
The funds are for multi-family rental housing that is affordable to individuals and families at or below 80 percent of area median income.
"It comes in as unanticipated revenue so we can use it for any municipal function," said Branley. "We're looking at potentially putting some toward our fire station project that we've been working on for a long time. That's a significant amount of money for us and it will be helpful."
Branley also noted that federal recovery funds were used to build a new five-bathroom changing facility at the town's beach on Swanzey Lake.
The Swanzey West Project consists of 36 one bedroom and one bathroom units, 36 two bedroom and two bathroom units and 12 three bedroom and two bathroom units, with rents that will range between $1,000 to $1,375, which includes heat.
"This place is wonderful," said Edna Coates, human services and resources coordinator, for Swanzey. "But we're missing the lower level people who only earn $800 to $1,300 ... the elderly on Social Security and people on disability insurance. They're falling through the cracks."
"That's one of the things we have to look at as we talk about a housing package in [Washington] D.C.," said Hassan, who acknowledged some people wait for years to get approval for housing vouchers. "The discussion in D.C. is always about where do we find the money to pay for it once we acknowledge and agree there's a need. One of the things we are trying to do is find ways to make other parts of the government more efficient so we can use some of that money to do some of this."
Coates said Swanzey spends nearly $200,000 of its taxpayer money on general assistance for people in need.
"That's a lot for a small town of 7,000 people," she said.