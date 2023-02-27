WHITINGHAM — The town is set to receive $1 million in federal funds to complete long-awaited safety upgrades to its two wastewater treatment facilities.
In a statement issued Monday, Select Board Office Administrator Gig Zboray announced Whitingham would get the money through the fiscal 2023 congressionally directed spending process. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is credited with securing more than $42 million for 51 Vermont projects, including the one in Whitingham.
“These improvements to our sewage systems are absolutely essential, for clean water, for economic development and for housing in our community," Zboray stated. “In an act of desperation, I submitted a Congressionally Directed Spending Application in hopes of securing federal funds to cover the balance of these sewer updates. I am so excited that this is happening for Whitingham."
According to the statement, the town has two aging sewer plants that are 20 years beyond their life expectancy. In 2018, the Jacksonville plant was temporarily shut down by the state because of failing equipment. Since then, the statement says, the town has been working with the state and engineers "to ensure all the proper upgrades and improvements are made in a fiscally responsible way for the town’s sewer users, most of whom are on fixed incomes."
Before construction prices began rising after the COVID-19 pandemic, engineers estimated the entire project would cost $3.9 million. At annual Town Meeting last year, voters approved financing for the project in a 276-79 vote, however, the only bid the town received came in at about $4.7 million.
"The project was rescoped to pare it down to only replacing the process equipment, which still left the buildings and sewer lines in a decrepit state," the statement says. "With the FY23 federal funding secured by Sanders, Whitingham will be able to repair those items and purchase backup power generators as required — making the two sewer plants ready for service for 20 years or more."
Zboray said the town needs to get the funds through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, before it can put the projects out to bid. She described Sander’s staff as "very helpful in the process.”
“In the richest country in the history of the world, it is not a radical idea to ensure clean, safe and reliable water systems for our communities," Sanders said in the statement. "Whitingham has worked long and hard to strengthen their wastewater system, and I am proud that together we were able to secure the federal funds needed to finish the job.”