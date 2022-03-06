ATHENS — Wichie Artu knows how to bring communities together and wants to make sure people can thrive.
Artu, second vice president of the Windham County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, announced Monday he'll be seeking one of the Democratic nominations for Windham County’s two Senate seats. Nader Hashim also will be a contender in the primary, Tim Wessel of Brattleboro is running as an independent, and Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, has said she will make a decision later in the legislative session.
Artu and his husband own Magnetic Fields Farm in Athens, where they live. They seek to attract and retain a queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) farming community by offering affordable housing, and meaningful land sharing and food production. They had been homesteading before they purchased the property a year-and-a-half ago after saving enough money to turn their dream into a reality.
With Artu growing up mainly in Boston and his husband being born and raised in Shaftsbury, they were trying to find a place in between. Artu said because of zoning, they couldn't live in their tiny house in Massachusetts. They had been coming to Brattleboro frequently and found a lot of support for the tiny house movement.
"We were like, 'Let's do it,'" Artu said. "We moved to my brother-in-law's in West Brattleboro three-and-a-half years ago."
Since the couple had been visiting the area a lot and had family locally, they quickly made more and more friends. And being a community builder from the age of 14 onward, Artu said he found it "easy to plug in" to communities.
Artu has become a known voice at local meetings. He called for policing reform in Brattleboro, and a statement against hate and anti-bias training in Newfane among other efforts.
His "formal job" is data systems expert. He advises health care groups and governments on how to build equitable systems.
Artu helped found the Council on Racial Equity at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and is part of the LGBTQ leadership team at the hospital. He's on a racial justice advisory panel formed to help draft a legislative report for making a criminal justice data warehouse. He sits on the governor's racial equity task force, which figures out ways to serve the most vulnerable people.
Having co-chaired the local NAACP branch's health justice committee, he said the group advocated for: releasing COVID-19 data specific to ethnicity, hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for BIPOC communities, getting funding for community building efforts in schools, and studying how tobacco shows up in communities and affects BIPOC youth.
The committee is looking to set up some metrics to use data to decrease disparities, Artu said. He believes the group's biggest success has to do with creating connections between different groups that might not have existed before.
For instance, the committee helped find the funding to get COVID-19 tests and vaccines to Jamaican farmworkers in the area. Now that the group's existence is more well known, Artu finds more people sharing with it the current needs of the community.
His start with the NAACP came when he was handling data at the hospital. He said he got pulled into talks about COVID data disparities and liked the work.
All of these local projects led to his decision to run for Senate, including when he testified with the NAACP to the Legislature about the impact of different bills and recommendations to improve them.
"I really, really enjoyed it," he said.
Artu wanted to run for a position with the Legislature for a couple of years now, but the low salary created a barrier he sees as a "class issue." Now, he has things set up to be able to live off the income he would have if elected.
Still, he wants to see reform.
"When you have only a few folks being able to afford to make decisions for our state, you force an oligarchy," he said. "I'm hoping to make it more of an inclusive governing system and provide access to those of any economic class."
Artu said he feels it's very important for legislators to be out in the community when they're not in session, an undertaking that can be difficult for those who need another job. Asked if he intends to try to improve pay for the Legislature, he said, "It's going to be a slow process but we're going to have to find ways that make being a legislator more accessible."
His experience in the health justice committee brought to attention other barriers he sees related to basic needs, such as lack of housing, inability to access financing for a home and food insecurity. His expertise lies in being "a really good listener and a really good bridge builder," he said.
"I would make sure that I'm not coming up with solutions on my own," he said. He also wants to ensure he's representing the needs throughout the county.
Artu also has lived experience that make him a unique candidate, having been poor and institutionalized, closeted as a gay man earlier in life and having learned English as a second language. He said those experiences make it easier for him to step back, listen to others and understand all the potential impacts for different types of people while his data systems perspective allows him to look at issues from a systemic point of view.
His first language is Spanish. He was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Boston, where he was raised by two mothers and attended dual-language schools.
His decision to run as a Democrat has to do with the support he has received from lawmakers from that party, including Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, Windham-2-1, Rep. Leslie Goldman, Windham-3, Rep. Carolyn Partridge, Windham-3, and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, Windham-4, when he reached out for different projects.
Artu said even if someone doesn't agree with him on an approach, he'll always want to listen and know their feelings.
"I think one thing I've learned in my life is everyone's experience is unique," he said.
He's encouraging people to reach out to him to help him understand issues at wichie@wichieforwindham.com. A website will be set up at wichieforwindham.com.
His tentative plans for campaigning include outdoor events around the county. He would like to host town hall-style question-and-answer sessions and is offering to go to people's homes to have conversations with them.
Artu said he likes to live according to his values so he will be paying campaign workers what he considers a livable wage, $30 an hour.