BENNINGTON — Food security advocates expect a vote in the Vermont Senate this coming week to move along legislation that would partly enact free universal school meals in the state.
According to Faye Mack, advocacy and education director with Hunger Free Vermont, the original bill in the Senate this session, S. 100, to implement universal school meals — both breakfast and lunch for all public school students in Vermont — has been amended.
The name of S. 100 has been changed from “Farm Fresh School Meals for All” to the “Universal School Breakfast and Creation of the Task Force on Universal School Lunch Act.”
The revised bill has been through the Senate Agriculture and Education Committees, and the Finance Committee would be voting on it on Friday, she said.
The purpose of the amended bill is to ”provide universal school breakfast for all public school students at no cost to the students or their families with funding provided to school districts from the Education Fund” and to establish a task force to meet this fall and report back by Jan. 15, 2022 on how also to provide free universal school lunch to all students no later than the 2026-27 school year.
The Vermont House has been considering universal school meals proposals, but not at the same level of depth as the senate. Once passed by the Senate, the bill will go to the House. “We’re not sure what’s happening in the House,” Mack said on Friday.
On Wednesday, Hunger Free Vermont sent out an email action alert urging people to contact their state senators in support of universal free school meals.
Mack made a presentation on the universal school meals concept and the original senate bill for the April 14 Bennington Hunger Council / Mellon Advisory Group meeting on Zoom.
Since March 2020, Vermont has been one of a few states to use federal waivers to provide universal school meals, but continuing this indefinitely will require state legislation.
“Prior to the start of the pandemic, some schools in Vermont were providing universal school breakfast and/or school lunch.
And that means that the meals were being provided to all students regardless of their family’s income without them having to fill out an application or to pay for the meals,” said Mack.
“They were doing so using federal programs that allow schools to operate their meals program in this way.
“We had about 25 percent of the public schools in Vermont using these options, including the entirety of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union,” she said.
About 75 percent of the schools in Vermont were using the more traditional model, requiring families to fill out applications and requiring families at certain income levels to pay for the meals to get access to them, Mack said.
Experience and research show that in schools without universal school meals “the combination of shame, stigma and costs were keeping students who were eligible for school meals — or who weren’t eligible for free school meals but needed them for free – from being able to eat them and from participating in the program,” she said.
At the same time, most school nutrition programs in Vermont require contributions in the local school budget.
“For most schools who aren’t already providing universal school meals, if they transition to the universal school meals model, it will likely require some kind of increased financial investment in the school meal program, because they’ll be feeding more children and also not having payments from families anymore,” Mack said.
Advocates see numerous benefits from the program.
“We see from studies in Vermont and across the country that Universal School Meals improves student well-being and their health,” Mack said. “It improves academic performance in schools and it improves the school culture and climate.”
The program resulted in more lower income students eating school meals than under the old school meal model.
In New York City, which provides universal school meals, a study showed that the switch to universal meals improved performance in math and English language arts by up to 10 weeks of learning, which essentially eliminates the summer learning loss that low- income students in particular face every year, she said.
With the current school meal model, some students who are eligible based on their family’s income aren’t participating in the program.
Other students are food insecure but are living in households with too much income to qualify.
“We know in Vermont that 42 percent of kids living in food insecure homes are living in homes that aren’t actually eligible for free school meals or for 3Squares Vermont,” Mack said. “They have incomes that are too high for that but they are struggling to put food on the table and are facing food insecurity.”
Moreover, the Joint Fiscal Office found that “a family of four could be over-income for free school meals and still be $30,000 short each year in being able to meet their basic needs,” she said.
Hunger Free Vermont and others believe that “paying for universal school meals collectively across the state as an education expense is the best way to pay for a program. It avoids school budget concerns at a local level.”
For the original bill, using the experience of the 70-plus schools in the state who are already providing universal school meals, the Joint Fiscal Office projected that the eventual increased cost would be about $24 million to $29 million per year. At this point, about $10 million in federal funding would flow into schools and school food purchasing, Mack said.
On any given school day, this would mean about 23,000 more students eating school breakfast and 18,000 more students eating school lunch, she said.
During the April 14 Zoom meeting, James Trimarchi, director of planning for Southwestern Vermont Health Care, parent of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, indicated very strong support from his organization for universal free school meals. “Fantastic work and I love the fact that you’re pushing this forward so fast. SVMC believes food is medicine and we’re not alone in that in that perspective as we look across the regional health providers,” he said. He offered to help get the Vermont Hospital Association to support the bill.