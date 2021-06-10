Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

MONTPELIER — The membership of three legislative summer task forces was fleshed out on Wednesday, in appointments made by the Vermont Senate’s Committee on Committees.

The Senate added four lawmakers to the per-pupil weighting implementation task force, created by S. 13, which was signed by Gov. Phil Scott on Monday. They include Sens. Randy Brock, R-Franklin; Thomas Chittenden, D-Chittenden; Ruth Hardy, D-Addison; and Andrew Perchlik, D-Chittenden.

The four Senators join House Reps. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-3; Peter Conlon, D-Addison-3; Kathleen James, D-Bennington-3; and Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1 on the task force. It’s charged with drafting legislation that will use new per-pupil weights proposed in a University of Vermont report to address current inequity in the state education funding system.

The two bodies also appointed members to committees that will study unemployment insurance and the future of the Vermont Statehouse.

The unemployment insurance panel includes Kornheiser and Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Orleans-2, and Senators Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden, and Chris Pearson, D/P-Chittenden. It was established as part of S. 62, and will study the future solvency of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, the adequacy and appropriateness of Vermont’s unemployment insurance benefits, and possible policy changes to address unemployment benefit fraud.

The Legislative Advisory Committee on the Statehouse includes state Reps. Alice Emmons, D-Windsor 3-2, the dean of the House; Janet Ancel, D-Washington 6; Butch Shaw, R-Rutland 6; and John Bartholomew. Senators appointed Wednesday include Joe Benning, R-Caledonia; Majority Leader Alison Clarkson, D-Windsor; Anthony Pollina, D/P-Chittenden; and Ruth Hardy, D-Addison. It was created in the capital bill.

Still awaiting appointment are members to the pension task force, which will study how the state might reduce its combined $5.6 billion in unfunded pension and post-employment healthcare liabilities. Gov. Phil Scott signed that bill, H. 449, on Tuesday.