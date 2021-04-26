MONTPELIER — The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday unanimously approved its version of the state's Fiscal 2022 budget.

The spending plan is expected to be presented by members of the committee to the full Senate later this week. The House's $6.99 billion version of the bill, H. 439, passed unanimously in March.

The Senate Appropriations committee passed its version by a 7-0-0 vote, following weeks of hearings, and an intense effort over the weekend by the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office. Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham, and Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, are both on the panel.

"This might have been most difficult and complicated budget to assemble," Appropriations Committee chairperson Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, said. "I want to thank everybody for getting us to where we are today. It’s quite an accomplishment."

The Senate spending plan makes a few changes from the House version, but Senators emphasized that one of the bigger changes — reducing the proposed outlay of funds for broadband expansion to $100 million from $150 million — is only a reflection on about how much money can realistically be spent on the effort in a fiscal year, and not its importance. They emphasized they'd be delighted to allocate more funds if needed.

"If, by budget adjustment, they have spent $100 million, I will be perfectly happy to appropriate $50 million and then some," Kitchel said. "I want to make it clear what we are appropriating is what can go through the pipeline in a fiscal year."

Another area of change is how the Senate approached the transformation of the Vermont State Colleges System. Kitchel clarified that the Senate left the $20 million in transformation funding and $5 million increase in the system's base appropriation intact.

"What we're doing is saying, we, out of all those ways that you would provide education or training to Vermonters, we're selecting some but not the whole list, because we want to fund a broader range of training opportunities," Kitchel said. "So I want to be clear, the transformation money is intact."

It's likely that the House and Senate will form a conference committee to hash out differences in the two editions, and then present that compromise to both bodies. Conference committee reports must be voted up or down without amendment.

Gov. Phil Scott has voiced concerns over the Legislature's use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the budget. Scott has put forward his own plan for the federal relief dollars, focusing on one-time investments, while the House and Senate have used those dollars to backfill the budget, allowing for General Fund dollars to be applied to other needs.