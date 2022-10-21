BENNINGTON – Bennington College honored retiring Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy on Thursday evening as the eight-term Democratic lawmaker nears the end of an iconic career representing the state in Congress since 1974.
The college’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action formally named its public policy series for Leahy, who was called an inspiration for the forums.
But students, faculty, staff and area residents who attended seemed most interested in Leahy’s apparently endless stream of stories about Washington, political figures – some long gone – and his own early years growing up in Vermont.
MEETING GOV. WILLS
One of Leahy’s earliest memories was one now nearing legend status. It's about living as a boy near the Statehouse in Montpelier, and one day entering an open door with his friends and riding tricycles around until he ‘barreled” into an office and slammed into the desk of then-Gov. William Wills, of Bennington.
Looming over the desk, which seemed “about 25 feet high,” Leahy said, was a man’s face.
Leahy asked, “Oh, are you the governor?” and Wills said in a stern voice, “Yes, I am – now get out!”
But Wills also laughed and “gave us some candy,” Leahy said.
Many of those stories were included in more detail in Leahy’s memoir, “The Road Taken,” but to hear the senator – who could not attend in person and appeared via Zoom – recount them drew smiles, laughter and sometimes applause.
PUBLIC FORUMS
Bennington state Sen. Brian Campion, who as director of the public policy programs at CAPA led the discussion and asked questions submitted by students, said he and CAPA director Susan Sgorbati launched the forums six years ago. He said the aim is to bring work being done in Montpelier and Washington to students and the greater Bennington community.
Forums have since addressed climate change, foreign policy, plastic and PFAS pollution, voting rights and public education. This year’s series examines the state of American democracy.
“Senator Leahy’s life mirrors the college’s efforts with the Public Policy Forums,” Campion said. “His commitment to public service and his efforts to address the problems we share as a society are nothing short of stunning. We wish to honor Senator Leahy’s work that has allowed for future generations to live with more opportunities.”
While introducing Leahy, he quoted Adlai Stevenson: ‘As citizens of this democracy, you are the rulers and the ruled, the law-givers and the law-abiding, the beginning and the end.’”
The words are carved “at the heart of this building and the people in it. Whether student, teacher, or visitor, we all recognize the importance and the potential of the citizen and how the strength of the citizen reflects the strength of our democracy.”
‘BLAZED A TRAIL’
Campion added, “Students here tonight, as well as future generations of students, will follow the trail that you have blazed ... Thank you, senator, for all you have done for us, and we hope to honor your legacy through this session, and now, let’s continue the work.”
In answer to questions, Leahy often returned to what he sees as the most important considerations in political life – “Be yourself and be honest” – which he said should always override party labels, political expediency or a lawmaker’s electoral prospects.
Even when the decision or vote is controversial, he said, like his vote during his first term against the Vietnam War, he said he has gained respect by taking honest stands and not changing with the latest polls – something he sees as rife now in Congress.
“People respect honesty,” he said, adding that without it and with less trust in the word of fellow members of Congress, bitter partisanship has overwhelmed the legislative process.
Bennington College President Laura Walker, a high school student during the 1970s, said she has considered Leahy a hero and inspiration since that vote to end the Vietnam War, which she opposed but most Vermonters at the time still supported.
‘GET INVOLVED’
Asked by a student for advice on participating in politics and campaigns, Leahy said, “Just get involved. “Don’t wait for what fits everything you want.”
Look for integrity, he added, and “help that person get elected.”