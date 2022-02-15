VERNON — Firefighters responding to Huckle Hill Senior Housing for a reported explosion with someone possibly trapped found a different situation when they arrived.
"It ended up being a heat exchanger let loose and dumped a bunch of water upstairs in the complex here," Vernon Fire Chief Alex Dunklee said Tuesday in a phone interview from the scene. "We didn't have anybody injured. No one was really trapped."
Dunklee said the incident caused "a fair amount of water damage."
The call came in at about 2:31 p.m. Tuesday. About an hour later, Dunklee said crews were still on scene helping with cleanup and other people were coming to do some repairs.
It didn't appear to him as though anyone would be displaced by the incident.