Bill Callahan, a combat engineer in World War II, shares feelings about war to a group of veterans during a Veterans’ Coffee Group at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Walter Schwarz, a World War II and Korean War veteran, talks about his time in the service to a group of veterans during a Veterans’ Coffee Group at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Arthur Morrow, a Navy World War II veteran, talks about his time in the service to a group of veterans during a Veterans’ Coffee Group at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Robert Tortolani, a Vietnam veteran, leads the weekly Veterans' Coffee Group that was held at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Veterans honor those that fought during World War II and Korean War during Tuesday's Veterans' Coffee Group at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Former World War II prisoner of war Richard Hamilton talks to a group of veterans during a Veterans’ Coffee Group at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Harry Heilman, a Navy veteran, listens to World War II veterans tell their stories during a Veterans’ Coffee Group at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Walter Schwarz, a World War II and Korean War veteran, and a group of other World War II veterans stand as the members of the Veterans’ Coffee Group salute them on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
BRATTLEBORO — Military veterans honored their older comrades with a salute and thanked them for their service as they ate cake and drank coffee.
"I can't say enough to our World War II veterans," Dr. Robert Tortolani, a veteran medical officer who practiced medicine in Brattleboro for more than four decades, said Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the American Legion Brattleboro Post 5. "What can you say to the people who saved democracy, saved the world from what was going on in 1945?"
Tortolani said the local veterans group that meets Tuesday mornings at the legion wanted to recognize senior members of the veteran community.
"This is a record-breaking crowd for our Tuesday mornings veterans group here," he said.
Tortolani facilitates the weekly morning meetings. Nearly 50 attendees were counted among the group at one point in the meeting.
Walter Schwarz, 95, of Brattleboro; Dick Hamilton, 99, of Marlboro; Sam Mercurio, 92, of Brattleboro; Bill Callahan, 97, of Brattleboro; and Art Morrow, 99, of Spofford, N.H., received a standing ovation at the beginning of the meeting and a salute at the end for their military service.
"I'm hoping your recognition from fellow veterans means something," Tortolani told the men.
He described being happy to see the older veterans conversing at their table. The Tuesday meetings are meant to bring veterans together for a good time, he said.
Tortolani noted local veterans Jay Karpin of Brattleboro; George Stone Sr. of Brattleboro; and Marley Stevens of Hinsdale, N.H., could not make it Tuesday.
Hamilton, who trained as a radio operator in the Air Force, said he was in eight missions before he was shot down and spent 10 months in a prison camp. When he returned home to Brattleboro, he said, "I married my sweetheart."
"I have four daughters who are here this morning," he said.
His daughters expressed gratitude for his service in WWII and compassion as a human.
"I appreciate everyone here honoring our efforts in World War II," Callahan said. "But that was a different time. I can remember how eager I was to enter the service."
Callahan recounted graduating from high school in 1943 then being on the beach in Normandy in 1944 "with some very nasty people in front of us."
"What I honor the most are the guys who didn't make it back," he said. "As I think about that, I was 18, 19 years old on the beach, and here I am, 97, but they're still there. Those are the people we need to honor and we have in Brattleboro, the Living Memorial Park, which really is an honor for World War II veterans. ... Many people forget that."
Schwarz said he joined the Air Force during WWII but he never left the ground or the U.S. during that war. He ended up getting pilot training later and flying in missions in the Korean War.
"Only one of them was tough enough to where I thought I was going to die," he said. "But I made it and I'm really pleased to be here."
Mercurio, who served in the Army, said he was happy to see all the veterans gathered together.
"They gave a lot for this country," he said. "I want to thank them all because I know what they've been through."
Morrow said he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1945.
"Of course, the war was still going on then," he said. "I enjoyed my service in the Navy."
Callahan called all wars "terrible, horrible things."
"They're not only suffered by the soldiers; I used to see the civilians stranded and suffering just as much as we did," he said. "The whole population suffers during wartime and all wartime is bad."
War should be avoided as much as possible, Callahan said, "because in the end it was all futile."
"The good guys are all gone and will continue to be all gone," he said. "But I hope the world will come together and realize we need to stop killing each other."
Hamilton said he believes WWII veterans did not discuss the war with family or friends upon return because they would not understand what they had seen and been through. Tortolani pointed out that the legion's gatherings are opportunities for veterans to talk about such experiences amongst themselves.