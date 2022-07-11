TOWNSHEND — Gerda’s Equine Rescue is playing matchmaker with a new program placing senior horses with senior humans.
Seniors for Seniors is being funded by an $8,000 grant from PetFinder Foundation. The money covers adoption fees and helps with costs related to medication, boots, treatments and other needs.
A senior herself, founder and president Gerda Silver said she knows well that she needs to have a passion.
“I’m still very, very involved with the horses and what I love to do but I have limitations,” she said. “I’m like a super senior.”
The program is for individuals who are 50 or older and are interested in having a horse. They may have had horses earlier in life and didn’t want to commit again because of their age or other reason, Silver said.
Many of the horses at Gerda’s can no longer be ridden or driven.
“They would just be happy to be retired,” Silver said. “And unfortunately, most people that call us really want a riding horse.”
Gerda’s is not a sanctuary and can experience difficulties finding homes for horses. The Petfinder’s grant helps the equine rescue absorb costs of placing the horses.
“We have to be careful how we spend it, but we’ve decided that every horse that goes through the program, their adoption redemption fee will be $500, sometimes less,” Silver said. “For the horses, this is wonderful because this has taken off like you wouldn’t believe. It’s amazing. And it’s awakened the spirits in the human seniors to feel that they’re going to do something good again, and something that they love to do and not have that burden of looking for something. It’s all laid out for them.”
Seniors can pick from available horses at the rescue then meet with them before placement. They need to have good references and show where the horses will be living.
Silver said the hope is that the horse “will go on to greener pastures, so to speak,” before their human counterpart. But if not, as part of the adoption agreement, Gerda’s will take the horse back.
“It’s just a big sigh of relief, that there isn’t a whole lot of responsibility that they have to worry about,” Silver said. “So they can joyfully have a horse and love on it and not worry about very much ... It’s terrific for them because they no longer just read our Facebook stories. They are now a part of their own story that they can share with us. And it really invigorates them and certainly for the horses, it’s wonderful.”
On Friday, Gerda’s was planning to make its fourth placement through Seniors for Seniors. The program started within the last month and is looked at as a way to allow the rescue to save more horses.
Information can be found at gerdasequinerescue.org or by contacting gerdasequinerescue@gmail.com.