BRATTLEBORO — Led by the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Charlie and Arlene Slate, some 60 volunteers served pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns and anniversary tote bags to a crowd of hundreds at the Charlie Slate Memorial Christmas Breakfast at the American Legion Sunday morning.
Mother and daughter duo Jadi Flynn, Slate’s granddaughter, and Megan Walker, Slate’s great granddaughter, organized the event they took over in 2014. The pair brought the breakfast back this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Walker said the family wanted to host the event one more time in memory of her great-grandmother Arlene Slate, a longtime Brattleboro resident who died last December at the age of 95.
“She was working and he was going around Christmas Day trying to find somewhere to eat breakfast,” Walker recounted of Arlene and Charlie Slate. “There was nothing. That’s why he started it.”
Back in 1982, when the breakfast began, Arlene was working as a nurse’s aid at Linden Lodge. Years earlier, Charlie was in a bad accident and the community rallied to help the family when he was out of work.
Flynn said the combination of wanting to serve breakfast to those finding themselves alone for the holiday and to “pay it forward” prompted the creation of the annual tradition. His first go, funded out of his own pocket, brought in 50 attendees and a team of volunteers. Subsequently, he started getting donations from the community and businesses.
“Now, it’s grown into this massive breakfast,” Flynn said.
However, with Walker moving to Berlin, N.H. for work and other family members also having relocated, this was the pair's last year organizing the event. The organizers expressed a willingness in helping someone else transition into running the breakfast if there’s interest.