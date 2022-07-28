NEW YORK CITY — Seth Andrew, who came to Southern Vermont with grand plans to open a new type of school on the campus of Marlboro College, was sentenced to 366 days in prison Thursday for stealing nearly $220,000 from the charter school network he helped found in 2005.
Andrew’s attorneys had asked the judge to sentence their client to one year of home confinement and three years of probation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which contended that Andrew, 43, stole the money out of revenge, using the money to both receive a low-interest mortgage on a Manhattan apartment and to purchase the Marlboro College campus, asked the judge to sentence Andrew to 21 to 27 months.
“He was a Congressional page and went to Harvard graduate school of education,” said Judge John P. Cronan, as reported by Matthew Russell Lee for Inner City Press. “There is a need for deterrence.”
“We are grateful this sad chapter is finally closed and thank the U.S. Attorney and FBI for their hard work on the case,” responded Democracy Prep in an email to the Reformer.
Andrew graduated from Brown University in Providence, R.I., and earned a master’s degree in school leadership and development from Harvard University, spending two years working as a special education teacher in Massachusetts.
In 2010, five years after founding Democracy Prep, Andrew started the nonprofit Democracy Builders Inc., to help families and students advocate for policy changes. In 2013 he took a job as a technology advisor in the U.S. Department of Education and the Obama White House.
In 2020, Democracy Builders purchased the campus of Marlboro College, after which the college closed and merged with Emerson College in Boston.
Democracy Builders established Degrees of Freedom on the campus, “a new kind of college model for students struggling to bridge the gap between high school and traditional four-year colleges, and one that would not burden its students with debt,” they wrote.
The day before Democracy Builders paid $225,000 to purchase the campus of the former Marlboro College, Andrew transferred $212,000 “of stolen funds” into Democracy Builders operating account, according to documents submitted to the court by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
But Degrees of Freedom’s launch was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and after Andrew was arrested and removed from its board, the program was shut down. The campus was eventually sold to Marlboro Music.
“[T]he defense is right that Andrew was not primarily motivated by greed,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finkel in a letter submitted to the court on Wednesday. “His primary motivation — hurting Democracy Prep is more egregious.”
Andrew also stole the money because his offer to return as leader of the charter schools, at a salary of $25,000 a month, was declined by Democracy Prep, stated the letter submitted on Wednesday.
“But in addition to hurting the entity that scorned him, the defendant benefited from his crime,” wrote Finkel. “He first benefited by propping up Democracy Builders without having to reach deeper into his family’s pockets. ... [P]utting the stolen funds into Democracy Builders personally benefited Andrew, his career, his reputation, and his ego.
“Andrew made calculated decisions to steal from Democracy Prep on two different occasions, seven months apart,” continued Finkel. “He stole because he was angry. And he benefited from his crime. ... A sentence without incarceration risks sending a message to others that a professionally successful individual of means can avoid an appropriate penalty for undoubtedly serious criminal conduct.”
“Seth Andrew was sentenced today for stealing from those who once trusted him,” stated U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, in a news release issued shortly after the sentencing. “Andrew committed this crime to attempt to punish non-profit charter schools because they declined his offer to return as their leader. Thankfully, the victim of Andrew’s crime was resilient, and its important work continues. Today’s sentence sends a message that those who engage in fraud schemes and steal from others will face appropriate consequences for their conduct.”
Andrew will turn himself in to authorities to start serving his sentence on Sept. 22.