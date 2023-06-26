SPOFFORD, N.H. — The Spofford Fire Department braved the storm on Monday night to respond to several fallen trees at Spofford Camp on Route 9A. Four people in the camp were examined for minor injuries after a tree fell onto one of the camp buildings. The campers were moved to a different building to allow the camp to evaluate the structural integrity of the building. The fire chief believes that heavy winds from one of the passing thunderstorms caused the trees to fall.
Issac Longley, a meteorologist for AccuWeather, told the Reformer on Monday night that a microburst could not be ruled out at the time of the incident, and that the National Weather Service would survey the damage in the coming days.
Longley did confirm several trees were knocked down by the storm, which would indicate wind speeds about 60 to 70 mile-per-hour, which is indicative of a strong downburst or a microburst.
The storms did produce inch-sized hail reported in Spofford during the time that the trees that were knocked over, which is classified as a severe storm.
“We have seen anywhere between one to even up to three inches [of rain],” said Longley. “It looks like West Chesterfield got rain amounts up to three inches and even locally higher amounts above three inches. Even in Brattleboro it looks like a little over three inches there.”