BRATTLEBORO — A Hinsdale, N.H., man convicted in 2018 of of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child is back in jail after violating the conditions of his probation.
Jason Dresser, 29, was charged in 2017 with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of luring a child with electronic communications. He received four to five years on two of the counts and seven to 12 years on the third count, all suspended except for 31 months. The sentences were to run concurrently.
"[The] defendant did the programming in the jail and was released into the community with strict supervision by Department of Corrections," said Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein during Thursday's sentencing.
Judge Michael Kainen noted Dresser's conditions of release included not coming into contact with anyone under the age of 18, not to have friendships with anyone under 18 and to not have any passengers in his vehicle without notice to his probation officer.
But according to court documents, Dresser "initiated and maintained a relationship with a woman who had minor children" and visited the woman's home when children were present, without notifying his probation officer.
Dresser was also accused of possessing alcohol and abusing buprenorphine and Adderall.
Dresser's initial conviction was from a 2017 case, when he touched a young boy, exposed himself and propositioned the boy to engage in sexual conduct.
"[H]is most recent violation involves much more problematic conduct, because defendant not only was abusing substances but was in proximity of and engaging in conduct that poses risk to children," said Gartenstein. "The state worked hard, given [the] defendant's young age, to try to have this as a probationary sentence to see whether [he] could maintain in a safe manner in the community. But ultimately, [the] defendant's conduct has led the state to conclude that the only safe way to proceed with this guy is to revoke probation and to have defendant serve sentence."
Dresser was sentenced to nearly eight and half years with credit for time served, which means he will spend another four years in jail, though he qualifies for a week off his sentence for every month of good behavior while behind bars.
"[Y]ou have roughly three more years before you would be eligible for release, assuming you get the good time," said Kainen. "So if you get in a fight, you're not going to get [the reduction]."