BRATTLEBORO — The state dropped charges against a New York man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Landmark College when they were students at the Putney-based school.
Dana Nevins, deputy state’s attorney, said the victim in the case died and he didn’t feel confident that he could provide enough evidence without her testimony to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Her death “had nothing to do, to my knowledge, with this incident,” Nevins said Tuesday.
Nevins filed a notice to dismiss the charges against Victor Tomelden, 23, of Altamont, N.Y., on Feb. 7, about two days after learning about the victim’s death. The dismissal doesn’t require approval from the court, he said.
Defense attorney James Valente of Costello, Valente & Gentry in Brattleboro said the state didn’t disclose to him the reason for its decision to dismiss the charges nor the death.
“Vic has asserted his innocence throughout and was grateful to learn of the dismissal,” Valente said.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, so they can be filed again.
VTDigger reported Tomelden pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct at his arraignment in October. He had been free on court-ordered conditions and faced up to life in prison if convicted.
According to VTDigger, police said in court filings that the sexual assault happened in October 2020 in Tomelden’s campus office, which he was granted as the school’s student government president.