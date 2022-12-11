SOUTH NEWFANE — The South Newfane Schoolhouse Snow Globe is back to shaking up the neighborhood with an aesthetic stimulant.
Maia Segura, chairwoman of the South Newfane Community Association (SNCA) Board, said the project in which community members contribute paper snow flakes to adorn the windows inside the building started in 2020 and did not happen last year due to a variety of reasons. But now, she added, it's "back by popular demand."
"I think one of the things that was powerful about it was that that corner right at Auger Hole Road and Dover Road is really dark especially during the winter," she said. "So having something that was a little bit of a surprise and unusual and kind of bright and sparkly was really fun for people."
Her group, which owns the building, puts up festive lighting and decorations. During Halloween, the schoolhouse became the Ghoulhouse, where skeletons were seen dancing and playing music.
Segura said the snow globe project started in "the first year that we were really deep in the pandemic. And I think people were still afraid and confused and just feeling really especially down around the holidays because so much of our experience as humans is coming together around the holidays."
Segura recounted how residents weren't able to visit their families let alone neighbors due to travel restrictions and concerns about COVID-19. SNCA wanted to find something "beautiful" that community members of all ages could participate in creating, she said.
Taking to social media and Front Page Forum, the group asked people to make snowflakes. They provided paper and instructions at the schoolhouse.
"For some of us, it had been so long since we did a craft project like that," Segura said. "It was great to have some instructions to follow."
A deadline was set and Segura recalled receiving about 100 snowflakes within a week. At the time, she said, families were out of work and the project gave them something to do.
Snowflakes came from the neighborhood and surrounding communities such as Newfane, Marlboro and East Dover.
"There was a great response from people," Segura said.
Although the schoolhouse already has about 150 hand-cut snowflakes inside including more than 30 contributed by Timson Hill Preschool students, she said her group always welcomes more. They expect the snow globe to stay up until at least the new year.
Church sale
In April, SNCA put the neighboring former South Newfane Baptist Church on the market. A month earlier, the church had been gifted to group.
Currently, the 180-year-old building is "under contract."
"We're very optimistic that the sale will go through," Segura said. "There are some mitigating questions about the building that we are exploring along with the person who has contracted the space. So we're just doing a lot of due diligence right now. We're hoping that it will close in the spring."
Segura described the potential buyer as someone having "a history of historic renovation."
"So we're confident they will do a great job of keeping the integrity of the building, giving it a new life," she said.
The last service in the church occurred June 2, 2019. At the time, only a handful of parishioners were left in the congregation, according to a news release.
The South Newfane Schoolhouse was built in the 1880s and sold by the town to the association for $1 in 1956, the year the association was founded as a nonprofit. Since then, it’s “worked to promote local history and cultural activities for the community,” the news release states.