Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Students from Saint Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro participated in the annual Health Fair on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Medical students from Vermont Technical College’s Practical Nursing (VTC PN) Program joined with other students from the Windham Regional Career Center  and members of the Brattleboro Fire Department to go over different aspects of health.

Students from Saint Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro participated in the annual Health Fair on Wednesday.

Medical students from Vermont Technical College’s Practical Nursing Program joined with other students from the Windham Regional Career Center and members of the Brattleboro Fire Department to go over different aspects of health.

PHOTOS: Health Fair at St. Michael's

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.