BELLOWS FALLS — Some members of the Rockingham Select Board had sharp criticism for the Rockingham Free Public Library Tuesday for not saving more money during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Library Director Celina Houlne outlined the library’s budget request for the coming fiscal year; the library is independent of the Select Board, and it gets its funding by a direct Town Meeting appropriation.
Houlne said the proposed budget was level funded at $428,286, with a town appropriation of $379,200. She said the library currently has a $8,600 shortfall, which she hopes to erase with fundraising and the library’s annual book sale, once it resumes.
Houlne said the proposed budget marks the third year in a row that the library’s request for funding has remained the same.
The library has eight employees, three fulltime people, (including Houlne) and the rest part-time employees. The two fulltime employees are members of the Rockingham municipal union which represents other town employees, Houlne said.
Houlne said that the library is currently offering curbside service to library users, which she said is much more labor intensive than normal operation. She said the library was shut down in March because of the governor’s emergency orders, and was reopened to the public in July.
Rockingham Select Board Chairman Gaetano Putignano said he would have expected the library to cut staffing during the pandemic, as other town departments have been cut to save money for the taxpayers, who have been hard hit by the pandemic.
Houlne said she hasn’t filled a vacancy on her staff, but she said because the staff is working in the building, there hasn’t been a savings in utilities or custodial services.
“We’re very busy,” she said. She said the library made cuts in purchasing materials, but she predicted that once the coronavirus is under control, the library will be swamped with patrons.
The library is run by an elected board of trustees, and several of them watched the budget presentation via Zoom. None spoke.
Houlne said her staff has worked as the community’s reference source about the coronavirus and the impact on the local community. She said the staff has also worked with Rockingham Help and Helpers, the local group of volunteers that is helping people in need during the pandemic.
Select Board member Susan Hammond defended the library, and said she volunteered with it earlier in the year. She also pointed out that the proposed budget starts in July 2021, when “hopefully we’ll be back to normal.”
“I never said they weren’t doing anything,” Putignano said.
Select Board member Peter Golec started the budget discussion by asking Houlne why salary and benefits are still on track even though the library is closed to in-person visits.
“Wouldn’t it be under budget, with the building closed?” Putignano asked.
Putignano and Select Board member Ben Masure were unconvinced by Houlne’s explanation, with Masure saying that, even before the pandemic, he felt the library’s budget was too high.
Houlne said that she expected the select board to receive a petition asking the board to leave the proposed budget alone, and let the voters decide. Last year, the select board slightly cut the amount the library board was seeking, making the budget level-funded.
No decision was made about the budget, as the Select Board is just starting budget work.