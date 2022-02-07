BRATTLEBORO — In 2021, 51.49 percent of emergency calls that the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to were medical related. With help from Vermont Technical College’s Nursing Department staff, members of the fire department recently ran through five different medical scenarios so they could sharpen their skills.
Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard III said that the training is important for keeping the staff’s skill set sharp and helping them learn what they need to improve upon so they can better serve the community.
Using simulated dummies at the VTC lab, they were able to create real-world scenarios ranging from heart problems to diabetic issues.
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department participated in various medical training scenarios at Vermont Technical College, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to sharpen their skills.
Brattleboro Fire Department Capt. Eric Poulin listens to the vitals while probationary firefighter PJ LaBarre puts an arm cuff on during a medical training scenario at Vermont Technical College, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Brattleboro Fire Department probationary firefighter PJ LaBarre prepares a shot of epinephrine during a medical training scenario at Vermont Technical College, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Brattleboro Fire Department Capt. Eric Poulin and firefighter Will Streeter look over a patient during a medical training scenario at Vermont Technical College, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Brattleboro Firefighter Will Streeter preforms CPR on a patient having heart problems while Probationary Firefighter PJ LaBarre gives them air during a medical training scenario at Vermont Technical College, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Becky Steele, a former VTC nursing department site director and current instructor, said the training helps the fire department stay up-to-date with its certifications.
“We have five simulators here that we normally use for the nursing students, but we are also using them with the fire department because they do CPR, and other assessments because the simulators produce blood pressure and pulses,” said Steele. “These are the types of things that they check when they go into a person’s home.”