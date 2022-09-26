NEWFANE — After nearly an hour of discussing traffic calming measures, a big issue in Newfane, Sheriff Mark Anderson was asked if he had any specific recommendations for the town.
"Let's have a future conversation," he told the Select Board during a meeting last week.
Anderson said the Windham County Sheriff's Office current model for contracting with towns "doesn't work well" — it's not just about Newfane but all of them — and he's looking at a way to provide 24-hour-a-day policing to every town without a department.
"I have a model, and it makes sense," he said. "It requires people to be on board. ... I just met with the town of Vernon, which is having similar concerns."
Anderson told the Reformer he plans to have formal discussions with stakeholders in the future. He was invited to the Newfane board meeting to discuss traffic calming measures as residents have been particularly worried about the village along Route 30 and Dover Road from Williamsville through South Newfane. The board is hosting regular discussions about how to solve speeding problems.
Currently, Newfane has a one-year contract with the Sheriff's Office for about 17.5 hours a month. Deputies have been asked to focus on enforcing speed limits on highly traveled roads but also to have a presence on those less traveled.
Anderson said he's working on adding staff and having conversations with towns early on in budgeting to accommodate their needs.
"We are seeing an increase in demand," he said, noting how agencies across Vermont are experiencing staffing shortages.
When tickets are being issued, Anderson said, deputies are seeing drivers going about 20 miles more than the posted speed limit and sometimes even 30 miles over. He suggested that not having a consistent expectation of enforcement is going to lead to a failure to calm traffic.
His office's efforts involve educating people about road safety and the need to drive at the speed limit. That includes talking with drivers on the road and making public service announcements or social media posts.
Responding to an idea floated at the meeting, Anderson said he would love to leave an empty police cruiser at problem areas but one was totaled in a crash and another needs repairs.
"If we have available cars, we will park them around the county, including in Newfane," he said.
Stop signs, Anderson said, "are one of the things we do recommend." His group would consult with civil engineers on determining if and where they're needed.
T Breeze Verdant of Williamsville encouraged the board to come walk around his neighborhood to see the high speeds at which people are driving.
"We're scared," he said. "It is nerve wracking, and it is a stressor."
Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said the board should discuss how signs could be improved to help with traffic calming with the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Representatives from the agency will be invited to the Oct. 6 board meeting as part of the series on the subject.